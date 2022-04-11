Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup Becomes Bigger: 12 Teams To Get Automatic Qualification For 2024 Edition

The qualification pathway for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 was confirmed. For the first time, 20 teams will participate in T20 World Cup in 2024.

ICC T20 World Cup Becomes Bigger: 12 Teams To Get Automatic Qualification For 2024 Edition
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the West Indies and the United States. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 10:38 am

Come 2024 and the ICC T20 World Cup will get bigger. For the first time in its history, the T20 World Cup will be competed by 20 teams in 2024. And the ICC on Sunday (April 10) has confirmed the qualification pathway for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

The ninth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States.

The top eight teams from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia will be joined by the two host members -- West Indies and USA -- plus the next highest ranked teams on the ICC Men's T20 rankings table as of November 14, 2022.

Related stories

South Africa Confirmed As Host of Inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup In 2023

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: UAE Beat Ireland To Win Global Qualifier A

IPL 2022 A Nice Build-Up For T20 World Cup, Says Australia Interim Coach Andrew McDonald

If West Indies finish in the top eight in Australia later this year, three teams will progress based on rankings, and if outside the top eight, then two teams will qualify from the rankings table.

"The remaining eight spots will be decided through a regional qualification process with Africa, Asia and Europe each qualifying two teams and Americas and EAP one each," ICC said in a release.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on October 16 and conclude on November 13.

Hosts and defending champions Australia; other top 11 teams from the 2021 edition -- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies; two teams from Global Qualifier A - Ireland and the United Arab Emirates have already qualified for the marquee tournament.

Two more teams will qualify from Global Qualifier B, which will be held in Zimbabwe from July 11 to 17.

Four lowest-placed teams in the 2021 World Cup -- Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies, and the four teams from the Global Qualifiers -- Ireland, UAE and the other two teams from Global Qualifier B will play in the first round of two groups.

The winners and runners-up from each group will then join the top eight teams -- Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa -- in the tournament proper, the Super 12.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup T20 World Cup Qualifiers ICC ICC T20 World Cup 2022 West Indies Cricket Team United States National Cricket Team ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read