ICC T20 World Cup Becomes Bigger: 12 Teams To Get Automatic Qualification For 2024 Edition

Come 2024 and the ICC T20 World Cup will get bigger. For the first time in its history, the T20 World Cup will be competed by 20 teams in 2024. And the ICC on Sunday (April 10) has confirmed the qualification pathway for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

The ninth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States.

The top eight teams from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia will be joined by the two host members -- West Indies and USA -- plus the next highest ranked teams on the ICC Men's T20 rankings table as of November 14, 2022.

If West Indies finish in the top eight in Australia later this year, three teams will progress based on rankings, and if outside the top eight, then two teams will qualify from the rankings table.

"The remaining eight spots will be decided through a regional qualification process with Africa, Asia and Europe each qualifying two teams and Americas and EAP one each," ICC said in a release.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on October 16 and conclude on November 13.

Hosts and defending champions Australia; other top 11 teams from the 2021 edition -- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies; two teams from Global Qualifier A - Ireland and the United Arab Emirates have already qualified for the marquee tournament.

Two more teams will qualify from Global Qualifier B, which will be held in Zimbabwe from July 11 to 17.

Four lowest-placed teams in the 2021 World Cup -- Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies, and the four teams from the Global Qualifiers -- Ireland, UAE and the other two teams from Global Qualifier B will play in the first round of two groups.

The winners and runners-up from each group will then join the top eight teams -- Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa -- in the tournament proper, the Super 12.