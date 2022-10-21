ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s Shan Masood Rushed To Hospital After Blow To Head Before India Tie

Pakistan suffered a major blow ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener against India after Shan Masood was hospitalised following a blow to his head in training on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The incident happened during Pakistan team’s training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when a stray shot from Mohammad Nawaz’s bat hit Masood on the right side of the head. Masood wasn’t wearing a helmet at that time according to reports.

It is understood that Masood didn’t show any signs of discomfort or concussions but the officials took no risk and rushed the 33-year-old to hospital for scans. Pakistan open their campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday at the same venue.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Nawaz was seen down on his knees while Masood was attended by the team’s medical staff. Shortly after, Masood got up and walked off the ground. Nawaz then ran down to check on his teammate.

Oohh That was nasty

Get well soon Shan Masood pic.twitter.com/yDvKPqrTJp — Shaziyaa (@ShazziyaM) October 21, 2022

In case Masood isn’t match fit, Fakhar Zaman is likely to replace Masood in the playing XI against India. Although Masood’s scores don’t speak much, but the left-hander was the most preferred to bat at No.3 in recent time including the tri-series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

In the tri-series, Masood contributed with just 64 runs from four games.