Hong Kong’s Kinchit Shah Wins Girlfriend’s Heart After India Defeat In Asia Cup 2022 – Watch

Kinchit Shah may not have scored big and helped his team over the line against India during their Group A Asia Cup 2022 encounter on Wednesday, but the Hong Kong batter won the love of his life at the Dubai International Stadium.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Shortly after Hong Kong fell 40 runs short to India’s mammoth total of 192/2, the left-hander went straight up to his girlfriend at the stands and went down on one knee to propose his girlfriend. She didn’t disappoint. “Ofcourse,” she said amid cheers from the crowd in the whole stadium.

The happy couple hugged each other while Ed Sheeran’s ‘I Found A Girl For Me’ kept on playing at the background in the video posted by the Asian Cricket Council on social media.

“She said YES! A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India. A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together,” read the Twitter post from ACC.

She said YES! 😍💍

A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India 🥰

A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together ❤️#AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022

Kinchit’s act was similar to Indian pacer Deepak Chahar, who did the same at the same venue while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, last season. The Indian-origin, Kinchit, scored 30 off 28 balls before being caught by Ravi Bishnoi off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With this win, India won both their Group A games and qualified for the Super Four. Hong Kong will play Pakistan in the final game in the group and the winner will advance into the Super Four. Hong Kong face Pakistan on September 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.