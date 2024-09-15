Sports

Bundesliga: Kane Scores Hat-trick As Bavarians Win - In Pics

Jamal Musiala scored after 15 seconds and Harry Kane had a hat trick as Bayern Munich routed promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1 to continue Vincent Kompany’s winning start as the coach on Saturday. Musiala seized on defensive errors to score his club’s third-fastest Bundesliga goal ever and Bayern was 3-0 up after just 13 minutes thanks to a precise finish from Kane and an own goal from Kiel’s Nicolai Remberg. Kane added another just before halftime and Michael Olise scored on a rebound in the 65th for his first goal since joining Bayern from Crystal Palace. Armin Gigovic salvaged some consolation with a goal for Kiel, which has lost all three of its league games since promotion, in the 82nd. England captain Kane completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in added time after he was brought down by Carl Johansson. It was Kane’s 40th Bundesliga goal from 35 games since joining Bayern last year.