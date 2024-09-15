Bayern's players celebrate their side's 6-1 win after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.
Bayern's Thomas Müller, center, celebrates his side's 6-1 win after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane, right, is congratulated by Kingsley Coman after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, holds back Kiel's Finn Porath during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.
Kiel's Nicolai Remberg, left, challenges Bayern's Harry Kane during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, top, tries to get the ball past Kiel's Finn Porath during a Bundesliga soccer match in Kiel, Germany.
Kiel's Timo Becker, left, and Bayern's Kingsley Coman fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.