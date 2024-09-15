Sports

Bundesliga: Kane Scores Hat-trick As Bavarians Win - In Pics

Jamal Musiala scored after 15 seconds and Harry Kane had a hat trick as Bayern Munich routed promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1 to continue Vincent Kompany’s winning start as the coach on Saturday. Musiala seized on defensive errors to score his club’s third-fastest Bundesliga goal ever and Bayern was 3-0 up after just 13 minutes thanks to a precise finish from Kane and an own goal from Kiel’s Nicolai Remberg. Kane added another just before halftime and Michael Olise scored on a rebound in the 65th for his first goal since joining Bayern from Crystal Palace. Armin Gigovic salvaged some consolation with a goal for Kiel, which has lost all three of its league games since promotion, in the 82nd. England captain Kane completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in added time after he was brought down by Carl Johansson. It was Kane’s 40th Bundesliga goal from 35 games since joining Bayern last year.

Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich Gregor Fischer/DPA via AP

Bayern's players celebrate their side's 6-1 win after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.

1/6
Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel
Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Gregor Fischer/DPA via AP

Bayern's Thomas Müller, center, celebrates his side's 6-1 win after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.

2/6
Bundesliga: Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga: Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich Photo: Gregor Fischer/DPA via AP

Bayern's Harry Kane, right, is congratulated by Kingsley Coman after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.

3/6
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Gregor Fischer/DPA via AP

Bayern's Harry Kane, left, holds back Kiel's Finn Porath during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.

4/6
Bundesliga Soccer: Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Soccer: Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich Gregor Fischer/DPA via AP

Kiel's Nicolai Remberg, left, challenges Bayern's Harry Kane during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.

5/6
Bundesliga Soccer: Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel
Bundesliga Soccer: Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Gregor Fischer/DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, top, tries to get the ball past Kiel's Finn Porath during a Bundesliga soccer match in Kiel, Germany.

6/6
Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Photo: Gregor Fischer/DPA via AP

Kiel's Timo Becker, left, and Bayern's Kingsley Coman fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, at the Holsten stadium in Kiel, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Won't Take Any Chances Until 100% Fit, Ready To Play Domestic Cricket To Test Fitness
  2. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match
  5. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Highlights: England Claim 67-Run Victory Over Ireland
Football News
  1. La Liga: Real Madrid Grab A Win At Sociedad - In Pics
  2. Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: 'We Played Two Different Games' - Maresca Hails His Team's Response
  3. Premier League: Manchester United Beat Southampton 3-0 With Rashford's Revival And Stoppage-Time Heroics - In Pics
  4. Girona Vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick Confident Barca Can Topple Impressive Girona
  5. AC Milan 4-0 Venezia, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Earns First Win With Rout
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  2. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  4. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  5. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Meerut: 9 Dies As Building Collapses In Zakir Colony; Search Operation Underway
  2. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
  3. The Perfect Victim Paradox: How Society Judges Rape Survivors
  4. Memories of A Malabar Onam
  5. IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
  2. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  3. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  4. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them