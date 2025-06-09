Netherland's Jip Janssen celebrates after scoring the third goal against India in FIH Pro League 2024-25. | Photo: X/FIH_Hockey

Presenting the highlights of the second FIH Pro League 2024-25 match between India and the Netherlands at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, on Monday, 9 June. It was another thrilling match between IND and NED. The visitors took the lead in the 20th minute through Abhishek, who won his 100th international cap in the match. However, the lead only lasted four minutes as Thijs van Dam scored, and Tjep Hoedemakers gave the Dutch side lead in the 33rd minute. Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner in the 54th minute to level the scores, but Jip Janssen broke Indian hearts with a sublime dragflick from a PC in the 57th minute to secure a narrow win for the Netherlands. Follow the play-by-play highlights from the second India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League 2024-25 match on 9 June, right here.

9 Jun 2025, 04:16:59 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Welcome! A very good afternoon to everyone tuning in. Welcome to our live coverage of the second hockey clash between India and the Netherlands. The match takes place in the picturesque city of Amstelveen, North Holland. The action begins at 6:00 PM IST.

9 Jun 2025, 04:48:10 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND Full Squad GK: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera DEF: Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach MID: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vc), Rajinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh FOR: Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

9 Jun 2025, 05:01:42 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Schedule India are currently fourth in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 after their 2-1 loss against the Netherlands on 7 June. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have a chance today to avenge that defeat. After today’s clash, the Men in Blue have six more games remaining: 11 June: India vs Argentina at 6:30 PM IST

12 June: India vs Argentina at 6:30 PM IST

14 June: India vs Australia at 2:00 PM IST

15 June: India vs Australia at 2:00 PM IST

21 June: India vs Belgium at 7:00 PM IST

22 June: India vs Belgium at 7:00 PM IST

9 Jun 2025, 05:24:51 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Last Five Results Both teams have won twice in their last five encounters. NED 2-1 IND (7 June 2025, FIH Pro League)

IND 1-2 NED (Pen) (21 February 2024, FIH Pro League)

IND 3-2 NED (Pen) (11 February 2024, FIH Pro League)

NED 1-2 IND (30 July 2023, Friendly)

IND 1-1 NED (26 July 2023, Friendly)

9 Jun 2025, 05:36:16 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Starting XI India Starting XI: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek Nain, Shilanand Lakra Bench: Suraj Karkera, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Nilakanta Sharma, Raj Kumar Pal, Jugraj Singh



Get ready for another epic showdown as our Men in Blue take on the Dutch once again!🏑



📍 Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen 🏟️

📺 Watch LIVE on Jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/PuZblpivYx — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2025

9 Jun 2025, 05:50:40 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: NED Playing XI Netherlands Starting XI: Maurits Visser, Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman, Jorrit Croon, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Floris Wortelboer, Tjep Hoedemakers, Floris Middendorp

9 Jun 2025, 06:07:06 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Craig Fulton Speaks Here’s what India’s head coach Craig Fulton said before the match, adressing their performance during the last clash against the Netherlands: “Yeah, we need to get more possession in their half. I think it was a good game. It ebbed and flowed a little bit. Not too many chances, very very tight, but good defensive performance We want to try and score a few more goals, get more possession in their half.” On the goals for today’s game, Fulton said, “High press, and then managing their high press. So that we can stay in the game for longer periods of time, and then also get our counterattack to flow.”

9 Jun 2025, 06:13:04 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Pushback After the national anthems of both sides, we are underway at Amstelveen. India gets the pushback! Five changes for India, and just one for the Netherlands – let’s see who comes out on top!

9 Jun 2025, 06:18:05 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Open Game! 5' Q1: Good, open start to the match, with India slightly on top in the opening stages. The Men in Blue are going for long through balls, mainly by Hardik. So far, however, no threats on either goal, but the attacking intent is clear for both sides. IND 0-0 NED

9 Jun 2025, 06:24:01 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND Dominate Attacks 10' Q1: Chances at both ends. The first one falls to 100-cap Abhishek, who dispossesses De Mol and then takes a powerful shot, and it’s NOT a long way away from the far post. The Dutch side immediately counterattacks, and Steijn van Heijningen finds Terrance Pieters on the edge of the circle, who passes it to Koen Bijen, but his shot is wide. The Men in Blue go forward again, this time through Lakra, and he fights off a challenge from Wortelboer, but his shot isn’t on target. Dilpreet takes another crack at the goal a couple of minutes later, with Sukhjeet playing him on. The shot, however, is not on target again. The Men in Blue are clearly on top at the moment. IND 0-0 NED

9 Jun 2025, 06:29:35 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: First Quarter Ends 15' Q1: India are successful in reviewing a penalty corner awarded, as replays show that Amit Rohidas got the ball first. Hardik breaks forward in a solo counter, but is eventually crowded out. No goals, or penalty corners, in the first quarter. A tight contest so far!

Both sides still searching for the opener.



Both sides still searching for the opener. IND 0-0 NED

9 Jun 2025, 06:36:37 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Abhishek Scores! 20' Q2: Unlike the first quarter, it's the Dutch who start strongly now, with Hoedemakers having two half-chances in the opening couple of minutes. The Dutch #19 fails to make any of the chances count. The penalty corner of the match goes to India, as Wortelboer commits a clumsy challenge on Abhishek, but Harmanpreet's dragflick comes to nothing. India's attacking intent pays off, and centurion Abhishek Nain gets the goal with a clinical finish from close range. A well-deserved lead for India. IND 1-0 NED



Abhishek breaks the deadlock with a sharp finish!

Team India take the lead in Q2 💪



Netherlands 🇳🇱 0 : 1 🇮🇳 India

Abhishek 20'#FIHProLeague #NedvsInd #EuropeLeg #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2025 IND 1-0 NED

9 Jun 2025, 06:42:06 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Van Dam Scores! 25' Q2: The Dutch are trying to attack more and go forward in search of an equaliser, but India's defence is holding strong at the moment, and the midfielders are crowding the middle of the park and not allowing the Netherlands any easy route. However, the attacking pressure is too much, and it's Thijs Van Dam who gets the goal. However, it's all due to skipper Brinkman, who went inside the box, courtesy of some shoddy defence by India, and then tried to square it to the middle. It gets a deflection from an Indian stick, and Van Dam was the quickest to react, getting a backhand to poke it past the goalkeeper. India's lead lasted just four minutes. IND 1-1 NED



Thijs van Dam levels it up just minutes after India’s opener.

Game on!⚔️



Netherlands 🇳🇱 1 : 1 🇮🇳 India

Abhishek 20'

Thijs van Dam 24'#FIHProLeague #NedvsInd #EuropeLeg #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2025 IND 1-1 NED

9 Jun 2025, 06:53:18 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Half Time 30' Q2: It's attacking hockey all around, and the Dutch have the momentum at the moment. India's defenders do not look comfortable at the moment, and the Dutch are dispossessing them in the middle of the park. Abhishek is brought down right in front of the D, and he goes down in pain. Eventually, he gets back on his feet. Harmanpreet gets a good shot from distance in the following move, and it's not far from Visser's goal. However, neither team can get another goal, and we got to half-time on level score. Half-Time: Abhishek opened the scoring, but Thijs van Dam brought the Dutch back in it. All square at the break, it's still anyone's game! IND 1-1 NED



Abhishek opened the scoring, but Thijs van Dam brought the Dutch back in it.

All square at the break, it's still anyone's game! 🔥



Netherlands 🇳🇱 1 : 1 🇮🇳 India

Abhishek 20'

Thijs van Dam 24'#FIHProLeague #NedvsInd #EuropeLeg #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2025 IND 1-1 NED

9 Jun 2025, 07:03:34 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Second Half Starts The second half is underway. During the break, coach Fulton said that he was “satisfied” with his team’s effort, although he mentioned that India “could’ve used one or two of our chances”. Will India be able to take their chances in the second half-an-hour? Let’s see. IND 1-1 NED

9 Jun 2025, 07:06:42 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Hoedemakers Scores! 33' Q3: Good attacking start to the third quarter, and it's the hosts who draw first blood early in the match. Hoedemakers got in ahead of Pathak, receiving a square from Wortelboer and pushing it past the goalkeeper, after getting a touch of the latter. Goal for Netherlands. IND 1-2 NED

Tjep Hoedemakers finds the net and puts the Dutch in front.



Netherlands 🇳🇱 2 : 1 🇮🇳 India

Abhishek 20'

Thijs van Dam 24'

Tjep Hoedemakers 33'#FIHProLeague #NedvsInd #EuropeLeg #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2025 IND 1-2 NED

9 Jun 2025, 07:16:04 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Dutch Pressure 40' Q3: The Dutch are in control of the attacking moves at the moment. Pathak made amends ofr the second goal with a good save in the 35th minute against Van Heijningen, and the hosts then get a penalty corner. Dommershuijzen’s effort is not far away, but he will be disappointed not to get it on target. India’s defence is under pressure at the moment. IND 1-2 NED

9 Jun 2025, 07:29:02 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Men In Blue Fight Back 45' Q3: Three penalty corners for India, but the Men in Blue fail to make their chances count. They get a fourth crack at it after another successful referral. This time, it’s much better from Harmanpreet, and it’s a terrific reaction save from Vissers, which the Indian skipper acknowledges. The visitors are getting some confidence from their attacking moments, and Abhishek penetrates the box and earns another PC for India. Croon clears the shot on the line, but it’s another PC, which doesn’t come to anything again. Will India come to rue their missed opportunities? Jansen comes forward and squares it across the face of goal, but it’s deflected behind. IND 1-2 NED

9 Jun 2025, 07:37:10 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND Survive Scare 50' Q4: Sukhjeet tried to find Dilpreet in the Dutch box, but the hosts counter with lethality, but could not get a final ball. India survive the scare, and try to regroup and go ahead, however, the Dutch defense is absolutely resolute in protecting Visser’s goal. IND 1-2 NED

9 Jun 2025, 07:43:12 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Jugraj Scores! 55' Q4: Wortelboer and Van Dam almost combine to score a third goal for the Netherlands, but India's defence manages to get the ball away. Abhishek has a snap shot from just inside the D, but it hits the side netting. De Mol is down after injuring his knee. He looks to be in considerable pain as the physios tend to him. As play resumes, Abhishek – India's best attacker so far – earns a PC for the visitors. With Harmanpreet off the pitch, Jugraj gets a chance, and boy, does he take it well. He hits it hard towards goal, it goes in after getting a deflection from the defender. The 21st goal for Jugraj, and India are level! India could have, and should have, gone ahead, as Lalit found himself one-on-one against Visser after some good play from Hardik and Abhishek. The Indian #14 tried to chip it over the keeper's head, but the latter stood his ground and went back to clear the ball. A massive reprieve for the hosts. IND 2-2 NED

Jugraj Singh steps up and buries the Penalty Corner into the back of the net!

Team India are back in it with a cracking finish 💪



Netherlands 🇳🇱 2 : 2 🇮🇳 India

Abhishek 20'

Thijs van Dam 24'

Tjep Hoedemakers 33'

Jugraj Singh 54' (PC)#FIHProLeague… — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2025 India could have, and should have, gone ahead, as Lalit found himself one-on-one against Visser after some good play from Hardik and Abhishek. The Indian #14 tried to chip it over the keeper’s head, but the latter stood his ground and went back to clear the ball. A massive reprieve for the hosts. IND 2-2 NED

9 Jun 2025, 07:49:56 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Janssen Scores! 57' Q4: The Dutch win a PC – with India losing their referral – and Janssen is on the pitch to take it. And the shot is flawless, with Jip Janssen's long drag beating everybody and goes past Suraj – even though it was very close to his foot. He can't get down quickly enough, and Netherlands take the lead with just three minutes left to play. Goal for Netherlands. IND 2-3 NED

Jip Janssen converts from a Penalty Corner to put the Dutch back in the lead.

Tense moments in the final quarter! ⏱️



Netherlands 🇳🇱 3 : 2 🇮🇳 India

Abhishek 20'

Thijs van Dam 24'

Tjep Hoedemakers 33'

Jugraj Singh 54' (PC)

Jip Janssen 57' (PC)… — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2025 IND 2-3 NED

9 Jun 2025, 07:53:20 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Full Time Despite trying to probe forward in the final thirty seconds, India can't find the equaliser, and it's all over for today's match. The Men in Blue have suffered another headtbreaking loss against the Oranje, this time the scoreline reading 3-2! IND 2-3 NED

A thriller till the final whistle!



Jugraj’s equaliser had us level at 2–2, but a late PC conversion from Jip Janssen seals the win for the Dutch.



A tough fight from our boys.

Heads held high, on to the next!💪



Netherlands 🇳🇱 3 : 2 🇮🇳 India #FIHProLeague… — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2025 IND 2-3 NED

9 Jun 2025, 08:03:45 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Harmanpreet Singh's Words This is what India’s skipper Harmanpreet Singh said about today’s match in the post-match interview: “I think the way we started actually is pretty good, and we scored the first goal. But the same thing – we are getting the opportunities, but the finishing wasn’t there. So, for the next matches, we can work on that. “Again, as I mentioned last time, defence is our first priority, so every time we need to focus on our defence first. Whenever we’re getting the opportunity in the opponent’s circle, we have to come out with a goal. I’m happy with the way we played; we played good hockey.”