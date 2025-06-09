India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Welcome!
A very good afternoon to everyone tuning in. Welcome to our live coverage of the second hockey clash between India and the Netherlands. The match takes place in the picturesque city of Amstelveen, North Holland.
The action begins at 6:00 PM IST. Stay tuned for updates.
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Where To Watch?
The IND vs NED match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app in India. It will also be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels.
The live scores and updates will be available here.
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND Full Squad
GK: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
DEF: Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach
MID: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vc), Rajinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh
FOR: Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Schedule
India are currently fourth in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 after their 2-1 loss against the Netherlands on 7 June. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have a chance today to avenge that defeat.
After today’s clash, the Men in Blue have six more games remaining:
11 June: India vs Argentina at 6:30 PM IST
12 June: India vs Argentina at 6:30 PM IST
14 June: India vs Australia at 2:00 PM IST
15 June: India vs Australia at 2:00 PM IST
21 June: India vs Belgium at 7:00 PM IST
22 June: India vs Belgium at 7:00 PM IST
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Last Five Results
Both teams have won twice in their last five encounters.
NED 2-1 IND (7 June 2025, FIH Pro League)
IND 1-2 NED (Pen) (21 February 2024, FIH Pro League)
IND 3-2 NED (Pen) (11 February 2024, FIH Pro League)
NED 1-2 IND (30 July 2023, Friendly)
IND 1-1 NED (26 July 2023, Friendly)
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Starting XI
India Starting XI: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek Nain, Shilanand Lakra
Bench: Suraj Karkera, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Nilakanta Sharma, Raj Kumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: NED Playing XI
Netherlands Starting XI: Maurits Visser, Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman, Jorrit Croon, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Floris Wortelboer, Tjep Hoedemakers, Floris Middendorp
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Craig Fulton Speaks
Here’s what India’s head coach Craig Fulton said before the match, adressing their performance during the last clash against the Netherlands:
“Yeah, we need to get more possession in their half. I think it was a good game. It ebbed and flowed a little bit. Not too many chances, very very tight, but good defensive performance We want to try and score a few more goals, get more possession in their half.”
On the goals for today’s game, Fulton said, “High press, and then managing their high press. So that we can stay in the game for longer periods of time, and then also get our counterattack to flow.”
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Pushback
After the national anthems of both sides, we are underway at Amstelveen. India gets the pushback! Five changes for India, and just one for the Netherlands – let’s see who comes out on top!
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Open Game!
5' Q1: Good, open start to the match, with India slightly on top in the opening stages. The Men in Blue are going for long through balls, mainly by Hardik. So far, however, no threats on either goal, but the attacking intent is clear for both sides.
IND 0-0 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND Dominate Attacks
10' Q1: Chances at both ends. The first one falls to 100-cap Abhishek, who dispossesses De Mol and then takes a powerful shot, and it’s NOT a long way away from the far post. The Dutch side immediately counterattacks, and Steijn van Heijningen finds Terrance Pieters on the edge of the circle, who passes it to Koen Bijen, but his shot is wide.
The Men in Blue go forward again, this time through Lakra, and he fights off a challenge from Wortelboer, but his shot isn’t on target. Dilpreet takes another crack at the goal a couple of minutes later, with Sukhjeet playing him on. The shot, however, is not on target again. The Men in Blue are clearly on top at the moment.
IND 0-0 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: First Quarter Ends
15' Q1: India are successful in reviewing a penalty corner awarded, as replays show that Amit Rohidas got the ball first. Hardik breaks forward in a solo counter, but is eventually crowded out. No goals, or penalty corners, in the first quarter.
IND 0-0 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Abhishek Scores!
20' Q2: Unlike the first quarter, it’s the Dutch who start strongly now, with Hoedemakers having two half-chances in the opening couple of minutes. The Dutch #19 fails to make any of the chances count.
The penalty corner of the match goes to India, as Wortelboer commits a clumsy challenge on Abhishek, but Harmanpreet’s dragflick comes to nothing.
India’s attacking intent pays off, and centurion Abhishek Nain gets the goal with a clinical finish from close range. A well-deserved lead for India.
IND 1-0 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Van Dam Scores!
25' Q2: The Dutch are trying to attack more and go forward in search of an equaliser, but India’s defence is holding strong at the moment, and the midfielders are crowding the middle of the park and not allowing the Netherlands any easy route.
However, the attacking pressure is too much, and it’s Thijs Van Dam who gets the goal. However, it’s all due to skipper Brinkman, who went inside the box, courtesy of some shoddy defence by India, and then tried to square it to the middle. It gets a deflection from an Indian stick, and Van Dam was the quickest to react, getting a backhand to poke it past the goalkeeper. India’s lead lasted just four minutes.
IND 1-1 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Half Time
30' Q2: It’s attacking hockey all around, and the Dutch have the momentum at the moment. India’s defenders do not look comfortable at the moment, and the Dutch are dispossessing them in the middle of the park.
Abhishek is brought down right in front of the D, and he goes down in pain. Eventually, he gets back on his feet. Harmanpreet gets a good shot from distance in the following move, and it’s not far from Visser’s goal.
However, neither team can get another goal, and we got to half-time on level score.
IND 1-1 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Second Half Starts
The second half is underway. During the break, coach Fulton said that he was “satisfied” with his team’s effort, although he mentioned that India “could’ve used one or two of our chances”.
Will India be able to take their chances in the second half-an-hour? Let’s see.
IND 1-1 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Hoedemakers Scores!
33' Q3: Good attacking start to the third quarter, and it’s the hosts who draw first blood early in the match. Hoedemakers got in ahead of Pathak, receiving a square from Wortelboer and pushing it past the goalkeeper, after getting a touch of the latter.
IND 1-2 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Dutch Pressure
40' Q3: The Dutch are in control of the attacking moves at the moment. Pathak made amends ofr the second goal with a good save in the 35th minute against Van Heijningen, and the hosts then get a penalty corner. Dommershuijzen’s effort is not far away, but he will be disappointed not to get it on target. India’s defence is under pressure at the moment.
IND 1-2 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Men In Blue Fight Back
45' Q3: Three penalty corners for India, but the Men in Blue fail to make their chances count. They get a fourth crack at it after another successful referral. This time, it’s much better from Harmanpreet, and it’s a terrific reaction save from Vissers, which the Indian skipper acknowledges.
The visitors are getting some confidence from their attacking moments, and Abhishek penetrates the box and earns another PC for India. Croon clears the shot on the line, but it’s another PC, which doesn’t come to anything again. Will India come to rue their missed opportunities?
Jansen comes forward and squares it across the face of goal, but it’s deflected behind.
IND 1-2 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND Survive Scare
50' Q4: Sukhjeet tried to find Dilpreet in the Dutch box, but the hosts counter with lethality, but could not get a final ball. India survive the scare, and try to regroup and go ahead, however, the Dutch defense is absolutely resolute in protecting Visser’s goal.
IND 1-2 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Jugraj Scores!
55' Q4: Wortelboer and Van Dam almost combine to score a third goal for the Netherlands, but India’s defence manages to get the ball away. Abhishek has a snap shot from just inside the D, but it hits the side netting. De Mol is down after injuring his knee. He looks to be in considerable pain as the physios tend to him.
As play resumes, Abhishek – India’s best attacker so far – earns a PC for the visitors. With Harmanpreet off the pitch, Jugraj gets a chance, and boy, does he take it well. He hits it hard towards goal, it goes in after getting a deflection from the defender. The 21st goal for Jugraj, and India are level!
India could have, and should have, gone ahead, as Lalit found himself one-on-one against Visser after some good play from Hardik and Abhishek. The Indian #14 tried to chip it over the keeper’s head, but the latter stood his ground and went back to clear the ball. A massive reprieve for the hosts.
IND 2-2 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Janssen Scores!
57' Q4: The Dutch win a PC – with India losing their referral – and Janssen is on the pitch to take it. And the shot is flawless, with Jip Janssen’s long drag beating everybody and goes past Suraj – even though it was very close to his foot. He can’t get down quickly enough, and Netherlands take the lead with just three minutes left to play.
IND 2-3 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Full Time
Despite trying to probe forward in the final thirty seconds, India can’t find the equaliser, and it’s all over for today’s match. The Men in Blue have suffered another headtbreaking loss against the Oranje, this time the scoreline reading 3-2!
IND 2-3 NED
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Harmanpreet Singh's Words
This is what India’s skipper Harmanpreet Singh said about today’s match in the post-match interview:
“I think the way we started actually is pretty good, and we scored the first goal. But the same thing – we are getting the opportunities, but the finishing wasn’t there. So, for the next matches, we can work on that.
“Again, as I mentioned last time, defence is our first priority, so every time we need to focus on our defence first. Whenever we’re getting the opportunity in the opponent’s circle, we have to come out with a goal. I’m happy with the way we played; we played good hockey.”
India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Wrap
That’s the end of our live coverage for today’s hockey match between India and Netherlands. Thank you for staying with us throughout the match. We hope you enjoyed our live coverage of the game. Tune in tomorrow for more live blogs of India’s action in other matches.