Harmanpreet: "Craig (Fulton) has always told us before every match that scoring three or more goals works in our favour, and we should always aim for that. For this, we need at least two penalty corners (PCs) per quarter, which we must look to convert. We will be trying to create those PC opportunities and also look to score as many field goals as possible. In this phase of the Pro League, our focus is on field goals, and wherever that's not possible, we will try to convert PCs to gain that three-plus goal advantage.”