India Vs Netherlands Highlights, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-2 NED; Van Dam's Late Goal Condemns Visitors To Narrow Loss

India Vs Netherlands Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Catch the play-by-play updates from the IND vs NED match in Amstelveen, as it happened on Saturday, June 7

India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League 2024-25
Thijs van Dam (left) celebrates after scoring for Netherlands against India in the FIH Pro League. Photo: X/International Hockey Federation
A brace by Thijs van Dam, including a 58th minute strike, took Netherlands to a thrilling 2-1 win over India in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 men's hockey tournament at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored via a penalty corner to put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute, but van Dam's goals spelled doom for India, who fought hard nevertheless. Catch the hockey highlights of the IND vs NED match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Hi!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today for India's hockey clash against Netherlands. Harmanpreet Singh's men resume their FIH Pro League campaign with a tough test against the world number one side and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the match.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming

The match will begin at 7:30pm IST. The FIH Pro League clash between India and Netherlands will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app in India and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach.

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (VC), Rajinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh.

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND Schedule

After today's match, India have seven more games lined up in the European leg of the FIH Pro League. Below is the schedule:

June 9: India vs Netherlands at 6pm.

June 11: India vs Argentina at 6:30pm.

June 12: India vs Argentina at 6:30pm.

June 14: India vs Australia at 2pm.

June 15: India vs Australia at 2pm.

June 21: India vs Belgium at 7pm.

June 22: India vs Belgium at 7pm.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: What Harmanpreet Said

Here's what India men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said on the eve of the encounter:

Harmanpreet: "Craig (Fulton) has always told us before every match that scoring three or more goals works in our favour, and we should always aim for that. For this, we need at least two penalty corners (PCs) per quarter, which we must look to convert. We will be trying to create those PC opportunities and also look to score as many field goals as possible. In this phase of the Pro League, our focus is on field goals, and wherever that's not possible, we will try to convert PCs to gain that three-plus goal advantage.”

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: What Fulton Said

And here are India men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton's words ahead of the clash against Netherlands:

Fulton: “We've already played some top teams in the Pro League—Spain, Germany, England, and Ireland—and are sitting in third place. Now in Europe, we will face Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Argentina. We have good plans in place for each team and are taking it one game at a time. Our aim is to get maximum points from every single game.”

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND Line-Up

This is how India line up for the clash, which is about to begin in a few minutes with the national anthems going on:

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Pushback!

The game gets underway. Netherlands attacking from right to left and India from left to right in the first two quarters. The visitors press the Dutch defence in the initial few seconds to make a good start.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 0-0 NED

Chance for India! Dilpreet was one on one with the Dutch goalie and had a glorious opportunity to put the visitors ahead in the first quarter. But his reverse hit is blocked and Netherlands escape.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Q1 Update

The first quarter ends without a goal. India have had the lion's share of possession and have spent more time in the Netherlands half than the other way around. The Dilpreet chance was the only genuine one in the first 15 minutes. Let's see how the next quarter unfolds.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-0 NED

India go ahead! And it's their talismanic leader Harmanpreet Singh who delivers with the drag-flick, as is his wont. The injection is good and Harmanpreet's flick accurate as India convert their first penalty corner to open scoring in the 19th minute.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-1 NED

Netherlands come roaring back. Thijs van Dam produces a superb strike to thwart Pathak and draw the hosts level in the 25th minute. India go for a video referral, challenging the field goal but the original decision stays and India lose their referral.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Half-Time Update

We are all square, going into the mid-game interval. Thijs van Dam conjured a moment of brilliance to bring the hosts back on parity, but the Indians won't be discouraged by how they have performed so far. More goals seem on the offing for sure. The second half coming up soon.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-1 NED

The second half gets underway in Amstelveen. India now attacking from right to left and Netherlands from left to right. Harmanpreet and Co will look to garner more penalty corners, if not create field goal opportunities.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-1 NED

No genuine goal-scoring opportunity for either side in the third quarter yet. Meanwhile, Hockey India has congratulated vice-captain Hardik Singh for getting to 150 international caps.

“Hardik has grown into one of the most reliable and intelligent midfielders in world hockey. His ability to control the tempo of the game and step up under pressure is what sets him apart. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate him on this well-deserved milestone and look forward to many more standout performances from him,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Q3 Update

A relatively tepid quarter of hockey comes to and without any addition of goals. We are still at 1-1, and 15 minutes of play remain. Let's see how the final act unfolds.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-1 NED

The minutes are ticking by in the fourth quarter. Around seven minutes remain for full-time, and neither side has created any big chances in the second half yet.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: IND 1-2 NED

Thijs van Dam on target again! The Netherlands forward scores his second goal of the match, and in the crunch moments at that. The Dutch team have a second goal with barely two minutes left on the clock, to go into the lead for the first time tonight. Can India respond?

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Full-Time Update

India can't find an equaliser in the dying seconds of the match. Netherlands eke out a hard-fought 2-1 win to take full three points from the encounter. Harmanpreet's men ended up with heartbreak but might still be somewhat content with the way they challenged the world number one side, all through the 60 minutes.

India Vs Netherlands Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25: Next Match

India will again play the Netherlands for their next FIH Pro League game. Harmanpreet Singh and Co take on the Dutch on June 9 at the same venue in Amstelveen, hoping to avenge tonight's narrow loss.

