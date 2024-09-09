India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

India yet again proving themselves to be a dominant force in hockey, will take on Malaysia in their third match of the Aisian Champions Trophy on September 11, Wednesday at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. (More Hockey News)
Just like a force to be reckoned with, the Indian team—recent bronze medalists at the Paris Paralympics 2024—started their campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy with a commanding 3-0 win over China. They continued their dominance in the second match as well, handing Japan a 4-1 defeat.
Speaking of Malaysia, they kicked off their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Pakistan. However, in their second game, the hosts, China, proved too strong as Malaysia could only score twice while China found the net four times, winning the match 4-2.
When is India Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Match?
The India vs Malysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will be played on Wednesday, 11th September, 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. The match will start at 1:15 pm IST.
Where to watch India Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Match?
The hockey matches of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be available to live stream on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.
Indian men's hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh