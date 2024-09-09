Hockey

IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games

India, the defending champions, came out all guns blazing in their match against Japan and within two minutes of the start went 2-0 up

Harmanpreet-singh-hockey-india-japan
Harmanpreet Singh during the India vs Japan match on Monday. Photo: X/HockeyAsia
info_icon

India beat Japan 5-1 on Monday to make it two wins in their first two games at the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy at the Moqi Training Base in China's Hulunbuir.

India, the defending champions, came out all guns blazing in their match against Japan and within two minutes of the start went 2-0 up.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side scored its first goal just in the second minute of the match via Sukhjeet Singh. This was in fact the first significant chance created in the match by any side.

Before Japanese defence could regroup, India went 2-0 up as within half a minute of Sukhjeet's strike, Abhishek to beat the Japanese goalkeeper.

Pakistan Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy - X
Asian Champions Trophy: Korea, Pakistan Draw 2-2 After Scintillating Fourth Quarter In China

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Abhishek showed some great stickwork around the backline and then flicked the ball into the goalpost to double India's lead.

Japan managed to get two penalty corners but could not get a goal out of it.

India got their first penalty corner at the start of the second quarter and instead of Harmanpreet, it was Sanjay who took the shot. And he scored with little help from a Japanese post man whose stick deflected the ball into the goal.

Both teams went into the half-time with India 3-1 ahead. In the third quarter, Japan managed to organise themselves better in the defence and midfield. The Japanese made a few attacks and finally once succeeded with four minutes left for the end of the quarter.

Kazumasa Matsumoto managed to still the ball from the Indians outside the D and then quickly entered the circle and smashed a hard uppish volley. Thanks to a bit of deflection, Indian goalkeeper Krishna Bahadur Pathak had no chance to make a save and Japan opened their scoring.

India again pulled things back in the final quarter, holding the ball for most of the time. India went 4-1 up when Uttam Singh found himself at the right position to put a brilliant Jarmanpreet Singh pass from the backline inside the goalpost.

With just three seconds remaining, Sukhjeet found his second goal right from the etrance of the D. The goal made the scoreline 5-1 and India managed to make it two wins in two games.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side had won their first match against China 3-0. India play Malaysia next on September 11.

