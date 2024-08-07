Hockey

India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics

Harmanpreet Singh's men's gave it their all and came really close to making Indian hockey's first Olympic final after 44 years. But reigning world champions Germany denied it with a narrow 3-2 win in a hard-fought semi-final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (August 6). India got 11 penalty corners but converted only two while Germany converted one out of the four, apart from capitalising on a penalty stroke and a field goal. India still have a chance to win their second consecutive Olympic medal when they play for bronze against Spain on Thursday, while Germany and Netherlands will face off in the gold medal contest.