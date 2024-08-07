Germany teammates celebrate after their win against India in the men's semifinal field hockey match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Indian players react after losing the men's hockey semi-final match against Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France.
India's Shamsher Singh, center, makes a last attempt at the German goal before India lost the men's semifinal field hockey match to Germany at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Sanjay Sajay controls the ball during the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Germany's Marco Miltkau, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's players prepare to defend a penalty corner after India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh was penalised during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, second right, makes a save during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Sukhjeet Singh, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Indian fan cheers during the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Germany's Christopher Ruhr, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goalduring the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Germany's Gonzalo Peillat, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.