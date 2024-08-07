Hockey

Harmanpreet Singh's men's gave it their all and came really close to making Indian hockey's first Olympic final after 44 years. But reigning world champions Germany denied it with a narrow 3-2 win in a hard-fought semi-final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (August 6). India got 11 penalty corners but converted only two while Germany converted one out of the four, apart from capitalising on a penalty stroke and a field goal. India still have a chance to win their second consecutive Olympic medal when they play for bronze against Spain on Thursday, while Germany and Netherlands will face off in the gold medal contest.

Paris Olympics Hockey: India vs Germany Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Germany teammates celebrate after their win against India in the men's semifinal field hockey match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

1/11
Paris Olympics Hockey: Germany vs India
Paris Olympics Hockey: Germany vs India Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Indian players react after losing the men's hockey semi-final match against Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France.

2/11
2024 Paris Olympics Hockey: India vs Germany
2024 Paris Olympics Hockey: India vs Germany Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Shamsher Singh, center, makes a last attempt at the German goal before India lost the men's semifinal field hockey match to Germany at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

3/11
2024 Paris Olympics Hockey: Germany vs India
2024 Paris Olympics Hockey: Germany vs India Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Sanjay Sajay controls the ball during the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

4/11
Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: India vs Germany
Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: India vs Germany Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Germany's Marco Miltkau, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

5/11
Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: Germany vs India
Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: Germany vs India Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's players prepare to defend a penalty corner after India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh was penalised during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

6/11
Paris Olympics Games Hockey: India vs Germany
Paris Olympics Games Hockey: India vs Germany Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, second right, makes a save during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

7/11
Paris Olympics Games Hockey: Germany vs India
Paris Olympics Games Hockey: Germany vs India Photo: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

India's Sukhjeet Singh, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

8/11
2024 Summer Olympic Games: India vs Germany
2024 Summer Olympic Games: India vs Germany Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Indian fan cheers during the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

9/11
2024 Summer Olympic Games: India vs Germany
2024 Summer Olympic Games: India vs Germany Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Germany's Christopher Ruhr, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goalduring the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

10/11
Olympics 2024: India vs Germany
Olympics 2024: India vs Germany Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Germany's Gonzalo Peillat, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's semi-final field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

11/11
Olympics 2024: Germany vs India
Olympics 2024: Germany vs India Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

