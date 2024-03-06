Hockey At Paris Olympic Games 2024: India Men Face New Zealand In Opener - Check Full Details

India will face New Zealand in their opening match of the Paris Olympic Games 2024, men's hockey competition on July 27. Placed in Pool B, the record eight-time gold medalists will complete their group engagement with a clash against Australia on August 2. (More Hockey News)
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) released the Paris Olympics hockey schedule on Wednesday during a ceremony held at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.
A total of 24 teams (12 men’s, 12 women’s) will compete at the Paris Games hockey events to be played at Stade Yves-du-Manoir in Paris from July 27 to August 9. The Indian women failed to qualify.
Besides Australia, India, and New Zealand, Pool B in the men's hockey competition also has reigning Olympic champions Belgium (world No. 2), Argentina (world No. 7) and Ireland (world No. 12). India are currently fourth in the FIH rankings. Australia and New Zealand are fifth and 10th, respectively.
Five of the six teams in Pool B have at least won one Olympic gold medal -- India (1928 Amsterdam, 1932 Los Angeles, 1936 Berlin, 1948 London, 1952 Helsinki, 1956 Melbourne, 1964 Tokyo, 1980 Moscow and 1980), Argentina (2016 Rio de Janeiro), Australia (2004 Athens), Belgium (2020 Tokyo) and New Zealand (1976 Montreal). Ireland were the silver medalists at the 1908 London Games.
Hosts France are in Pool A along with Germany, Great Britain, South Africa, Spain, and the Netherlands. The group features three former winners -- Germany (1972 Munich, 1992 Barcelona, 2008 Beijing and 2012 London), the Netherlands (1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney), and Great Britain (1920 Antwerp and 1988 Seoul). Germany will enter the Games as the reigning world champions.
Men's Hockey Complete Schedule (All Times CET)
27 July (Saturday)
Pitch 1: Great Britain vs Spain (10:00); Netherlands vs South Africa (12:45); Germany vs France (17:00)
Pitch 2: Belgium vs Ireland (10:30); Australia vs Argentina (13:15); India vs New Zealand (17:30)
28 July (Sunday)
Pitch 1: Germany vs Spain (17:00); Netherlands vs France (19:45) Pitch 2: Belgium vs New Zealand (17:30); South Africa vs Great Britain (20:15)
29 July (Monday)
Pitch 1: Ireland vs Australia (10:00); India vs Argentina (12:45)
30 July (Tuesday)
Pitch 1: Spain vs France (10:00); Great Britain vs Netherlands (12:45); Argentina vs New Zealand (17:00); Australia vs Belgium (19:45)
Pitch 2: South Africa vs Germany (10:30); Ireland vs India (13:15)
31 July (Wednesday)
Pitch 1: Spain vs South Africa (19:45)
Pitch 2: Germany vs Netherlands (17:30)
1 August (Thursday)
Pitch 1: India vs Belgium (10:00); France vs Great Britain (12:45)
Pitch 2: New Zealand vs Australia (10:30); Argentina vs Ireland (13:15)
2 August (Friday)
Pitch 1: New Zealand vs Ireland (17:00); France vs South Africa (19:45)
Pitch 2: Netherlands vs Spain (10:30); Australia vs India (13:15); Belgium vs Argentina (17:30); Great Britain vs Germany (20:15)
4 August (Sunday)
Pitch 1: Quarter-final 1 (10:00); Quarter-final 2 (12:30); Quarter-final (17:30); Quarter-final (20:00)
6 August (Tuesday)
Pitch 1: Semi-final 1 (14:00); Semi-final 2 (19:00)
Thursday 8 August
Pitch 1: Bronze medal match (14:00); Gold medal match (19:00)
Women's Hockey Competition At Paris Olympic Games 2024
Pool A: Belgium, France, Germany, Japan, People's Republic of China, and The Netherlands.
Pool B: Argentina, Australia, Great Britain, Spain, the United States of America, and South Africa.
The Netherlands are also the most successful team in the history of women's Olympic hockey. They won gold medals in 1984, 2008, 2012 and 2020. Australia have won the competition three times, in 1988, 1996 and 2000. Germany (2004), Great Britain (2016) and Spain (1992) have won one each. Zimbabwe, the 1980 winners, have failed to qualify for the Paris Games.
Women's Hockey Complete Schedule (All Times CET)
27 July (Saturday)
Pitch 1: Argentina vs USA (19:45)
Pitch 2: Netherlands vs France (20:15)
28 July (Sunday)
Pitch 1: Belgium vs China (10:00), Australia vs South Africa (12:45)
Pitch 2: Germany vs Japan (10:30); Great Britain vs Spain (13:15)
29 July (Monday)
Pitch 1: Great Britain vs Australia (17:00); Germany vs Netherlands (19:45)
Pitch 2: Japan vs China (10:30); Spain vs USA (13:15); South Africa vs Argentina (17:30); France vs Belgium (20:15)
31 July (Wednesday)
Pitch 1: Argentina vs Spain (10:00); France vs Germany (12:45); Belgium vs Japan (17:00)
Pitch 2: South Africa vs Great Britain (10:30); Australia vs USA (13:15); Netherlands vs China (20:15)
1 August (Thursday)
Pitch 1: USA vs Great Britain (17:00); Japan vs France (19:45)
Pitch 2: Spain vs South Africa (17:30); Argentina vs Australia (20:15)
2 August (Friday)
Pitch 1: China vs Germany (10:00); Belgium vs Netherlands (12:45)
3 August (Saturday)
Pitch 1: Great Britain vs Argentina (10:00); Australia vs Spain (12:45); China vs France (17:00); Germany vs Belgium (19:45)
Pitch 2: Netherlands vs Japan (10:30); USA vs South Africa (13:15)
5 August (Monday)
Pitch 1: Quarter-final 1 (10:00); Quarter-final 2 (12:30); Quarter-final 3 (17:30); Quarter-final 4 (20:00)
7 August (Wednesday)
Pitch 1: Semi-final 1 (14:00); Semi-final 2 (19:00)
9 August (Friday)
Pitch 1: Bronze medal match (14:00); Gold medal match (20:00)