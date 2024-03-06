Hockey At Paris Olympic Games 2024: India Men Face New Zealand In Opener - Check Full Details

Men's Hockey Complete Schedule (All Times CET)

27 July (Saturday)

Pitch 1: Great Britain vs Spain (10:00); Netherlands vs South Africa (12:45); Germany vs France (17:00)

Pitch 2: Belgium vs Ireland (10:30); Australia vs Argentina (13:15); India vs New Zealand (17:30)

28 July (Sunday)

Pitch 1: Germany vs Spain (17:00); Netherlands vs France (19:45) Pitch 2: Belgium vs New Zealand (17:30); South Africa vs Great Britain (20:15)

29 July (Monday)

Pitch 1: Ireland vs Australia (10:00); India vs Argentina (12:45)

30 July (Tuesday)

Pitch 1: Spain vs France (10:00); Great Britain vs Netherlands (12:45); Argentina vs New Zealand (17:00); Australia vs Belgium (19:45)

Pitch 2: South Africa vs Germany (10:30); Ireland vs India (13:15)

31 July (Wednesday)

Pitch 1: Spain vs South Africa (19:45)

Pitch 2: Germany vs Netherlands (17:30)

1 August (Thursday)

Pitch 1: India vs Belgium (10:00); France vs Great Britain (12:45)

Pitch 2: New Zealand vs Australia (10:30); Argentina vs Ireland (13:15)

2 August (Friday)

Pitch 1: New Zealand vs Ireland (17:00); France vs South Africa (19:45)

Pitch 2: Netherlands vs Spain (10:30); Australia vs India (13:15); Belgium vs Argentina (17:30); Great Britain vs Germany (20:15)

4 August (Sunday)

Pitch 1: Quarter-final 1 (10:00); Quarter-final 2 (12:30); Quarter-final (17:30); Quarter-final (20:00)

6 August (Tuesday)

Pitch 1: Semi-final 1 (14:00); Semi-final 2 (19:00)

Thursday 8 August

Pitch 1: Bronze medal match (14:00); Gold medal match (19:00)