Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda Run Into Record Books After India’s T20 Series Win Vs Ireland – Statistical Highlights

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson set the record of the highest-ever partnership for India in T20s when they added 176 runs for the second wicket in the second T20 against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday (June 28).

Scorecard | As It Happened | Cricket News

The Hooda-Samson duo erased the previous best stand of 165 runs for the first wicket between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka at Indore on December 22 in 2017. The 160-run stand for the opening wicket between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in Dublin on June 27, 2018, was the previous best stand for India against Ireland in T20s.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 138-run stand against South Africa at Dharamsala on October 2, 2015 was the previous best second-wicket stand for India in shorter version of the game. Deepak Hooda became the fourth Indian to score a hundred in T20s by making 104 off 57 balls with nine fours and six sixes.

Rohit Sharma scored four hundreds while KL Rahul made two centuries for India in T20s. Deepak Hooda’s 104 is also the highest ever score for India against Ireland in T20s. Rohit Sharma’s 97 in 87 minutes off 61 balls with eight fours and five sixes in Dublin on June 27, 2018 was the previous highest.

India recorded their highest-ever total against Ireland and fourth highest overall by making 225 for seven in 20 overs. Their previous highest against Ireland was 213 for four in 20 overs in Dublin on June,29 2018

Ireland recorded their highest-ever total against India and second overall by making 221 for five in 20 overs. Their previous highest against India was 132 for nine in 20 overs in Dublin on June 27, 2018.

Hardik Pandya became only the third Indian skipper after Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina to win first two matches as skipper in T20s.

HIGHEST STANDS FOR INDIA IN T20s

Runs-Wicket-Partners-Opponent-Venue-Date

176-2nd-Deepak Hooda/Sanju Samson-Ireland-Dublin (28-06-2022)

165-First-KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma-Sri Lanka-Indore (22-12-2017)

160-First Rohit Sharma/Shikhar Dhawan-Ireland-Dublin (27-06-2018)

158-First-Rohit Sharma/Shikhar Dhawan-New Zealand-Delhi (01-11-2017)

140-First-KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma-Afghanistan-Abu Dhabi (03-11-2021)

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES FOR INDIA IN T20s

Score-Batter-Opponent-Venue-Date-Result

118-Rohit Sharma-Sri Lanka-Indore (22-12-2017)-India won

111*-Rohit Sharma-West Indies-Lucknow (06-11- 2018)-India won

110*-KL Rahul-West Indies-Lauderhill-(27-08-2016)-India lost

106-Rohit Sharma-South Africa-Dharamsala (02-10-2015)-India lost

104-Deepak Hooda-Ireland-Dublin (28-06-2022)-India won