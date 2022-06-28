IRE Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson Hit 50s; India - 158/1

Follow live cricket scores and updates of Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I being played at The Village, Dublin. India lead 1-0.
India will look for a fourth T20I series clean sweep in five as Hardik Pandya & Co. take on Ireland in the second and final match at The Village, Dublin tonight. India won the rain-affected first T20I match by seven wickets at the same venue. India last lost a T20I series in 2021 against Sri Lanka, and they have since defeated New Zealand (3-0), West Indies (3-0) and Sri Lanka (3-0). But the Men in Blue shared the honours with South Africa in a five-match series 2-2 before heading to Ireland. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I match here:
Conor Olphert continues. A wide to start, down leg. And a six, over square leg for Deepak Hooda. A single to long-on, and a front-foot no-ball. Sanju Samson gets a leading edge off the free-hit and two Ireland players converge for the catch, and collide. No harm. Hooda carves the next, inside out over extra cover for a four. He's on 91 off 45 now. A swing and miss. A dot, then a wide. Olphert sprays, outside off. Sanju Samson whips away the last ball for a four, to backward square leg. 20 from the over. IND - 158/1 (14)
Gareth Delany returns for his third over. A couple for Deepak Hooda to mid-wicket. A dot, and a single. Sanju Samson gets a strike after ten deliveries. And he pulls away for a four. Fifty in 31 balls. His first half-century. Nine from the over. IND - 138/1 (13)
Conor Olphert on with his second over. A wide, down the leg. And a four to long-off for Deepak Hooda. 100-run stand in 55 balls. A six, over deep mid-wicket. A dot, then a couple, felicitated by some sloppy fielding at deep. A widish, and Hooda slips chasing it. Wide given. Harsh one. And a four, over to extra cover. One to finish. 19 from the over. Last 30 balls = 71 runs. IND - 129/1 (12)
Joshua Little returns for his third over. Deepak Hooda comes down and dissects the fielders at mid-off for a four, then a deft touch, opening the face and guiding past third man for back-to-back fours. Two dots, and a single. Sanju Samson then finds the gap at backward point for a four. 13 from the over. IND - 110/1 (11)
Andy McBrine on. A single, and a 93m six for Deepak Hooda. Ruffling the branches of a tree outside long on Two more singles, and a dead ball. One more six, over long-on. 79m. A single and maiden T20I fifty for Deepak Hooda, in 27 balls. 16 from the over. IND - 97/1 (10)
Gareth Delany continues. Another reprieve. Deepak Hooda hits back and all Delany could do is stick his hand, but the ball won't stick. Tough one. One more single, and a wide down the leg. A single, then a four for Samson to third man, and a six over deep mid-wicket, his first. 15 from the over. Samso now has his highest T20I score (40 off 27). 51 runs in the last 30 balls. IND - 81/1 (9)
Double bowling change. Sanju Samson plays the first ball to mid-off and dashes off for a single. Close call. He dives. A dot, then a single, past point. Another one, and Deepak Hooda hits the fifth for a four. Classic. Over the bowler's head. 50-run stand in 35 balls. And he's dropped at backward point. Tough chance for a flying Paul Stirling. Eight from Conor Olphert's first over. IND - 66/1 (8)
Gareth Delany, leg spinner, on. Three singles and a dot to Sanju Samson. One more. And Samson comes down and plays the last ball past mid-off for a single. Four from the over. IND - 58/1 (7)
Craig Young continues. Deepak Hooda steps out and launches the first one for a six, into the sightscreen. A single, and Sanju Samson flicks the next for a four to fine leg. Two dots, and another beauty from Samson. Pierces the point for a four. 15 from the over. IND - 54/1 (6)
Joshua Little continues. A dot, then a lofted drive for a four Deepak Hooda. And LBW given. India take the review. Looks out. But the ball pitched outside leg, by half. Hooda survives. Reinvigorating drive for a four, down the ground. A mixed-up off the last ball. No damage done, though. Nine runs from the over. IND - 39/1 (5)
Craig Young, playing his 50th T20I, gets his first over and a front-foot no-ball. Deepak Hooda miscues his attempted pull shot off the free hit and a single to long-on. Sanju Samson produces a beauty of a drive, past cover for a four. Two more singles and nine from the over. IND - 30/1 (4)
Three dots, and a couple past mid-on for Deepak Hooda to open his account. And a six. To backward square leg. A biggie. Eight runs from Mark Adair's second over. IND - 21/1 (3)
Mark Adair continues. And he strikes. Ishan Kishan walks down and swings. Fine nick, and is caught behind. He goes for 3 off 5. Deepak Hooda is the new man. IND - 13/1 (2.1)
Joshua Little shares the new ball. A single for Ishan Kishan, to cover. And two dots. Sanju Samson pulls the next for a four, to long-on. Left-arm pacer ends the over well, with two more dots. Five from it. IND - 13/0 (2)
Sanju Samson starts with a four, guiding the first to third man. And a single to rotate the strike. Then two more singles. A dot, and one more single to end the over. Eight from it. IND - 8/0 (1)
Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the openers. Mark Adair with the new ball.
Three changes for India. Sanju Samson replaces injured Ruturaj Gaikwad. Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi are in for Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal respectively.
India XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.
Ireland are unchanged.
Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.
Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bat first against Ireland.
... no rain! Also, the late prediction is promising. Expect a full 40-over game tonight.
Expectedly, India were dominant in the first match, which was effectively made a T12. Harry Tector played a blinder (64 off 33) to rescue Ireland from 22/3 to 108/4. His effort impressed the India captain but the total proved too little with India cantering to a seven-wicket win with 16 balls to spare. There's a distinct possibility of rain spoiling the match tonight, but India will hope for another easy, quick win.
For Ireland, it will be about standing their ground. And also on a day possibly the greatest Irish cricketer retired from international cricket, Andrew Balbirnie & Co. should play some fearless cricket in honour of Eoin Morgan.
