IRE Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson Hit 50s; India - 158/1

150 Up Conor Olphert continues. A wide to start, down leg. And a six, over square leg for Deepak Hooda. A single to long-on, and a front-foot no-ball. Sanju Samson gets a leading edge off the free-hit and two Ireland players converge for the catch, and collide. No harm. Hooda carves the next, inside out over extra cover for a four. He's on 91 off 45 now. A swing and miss. A dot, then a wide. Olphert sprays, outside off. Sanju Samson whips away the last ball for a four, to backward square leg. 20 from the over. IND - 158/1 (14)

Samson Fifty Gareth Delany returns for his third over. A couple for Deepak Hooda to mid-wicket. A dot, and a single. Sanju Samson gets a strike after ten deliveries. And he pulls away for a four. Fifty in 31 balls. His first half-century. Nine from the over. IND - 138/1 (13)

100-run Stand Conor Olphert on with his second over. A wide, down the leg. And a four to long-off for Deepak Hooda. 100-run stand in 55 balls. A six, over deep mid-wicket. A dot, then a couple, felicitated by some sloppy fielding at deep. A widish, and Hooda slips chasing it. Wide given. Harsh one. And a four, over to extra cover. One to finish. 19 from the over. Last 30 balls = 71 runs. IND - 129/1 (12)

44 In Last 3 Overs Joshua Little returns for his third over. Deepak Hooda comes down and dissects the fielders at mid-off for a four, then a deft touch, opening the face and guiding past third man for back-to-back fours. Two dots, and a single. Sanju Samson then finds the gap at backward point for a four. 13 from the over. IND - 110/1 (11)

Hooda Fifty Andy McBrine on. A single, and a 93m six for Deepak Hooda. Ruffling the branches of a tree outside long on Two more singles, and a dead ball. One more six, over long-on. 79m. A single and maiden T20I fifty for Deepak Hooda, in 27 balls. 16 from the over. IND - 97/1 (10)

Samson Six Gareth Delany continues. Another reprieve. Deepak Hooda hits back and all Delany could do is stick his hand, but the ball won't stick. Tough one. One more single, and a wide down the leg. A single, then a four for Samson to third man, and a six over deep mid-wicket, his first. 15 from the over. Samso now has his highest T20I score (40 off 27). 51 runs in the last 30 balls. IND - 81/1 (9)

50-run Stand Double bowling change. Sanju Samson plays the first ball to mid-off and dashes off for a single. Close call. He dives. A dot, then a single, past point. Another one, and Deepak Hooda hits the fifth for a four. Classic. Over the bowler's head. 50-run stand in 35 balls. And he's dropped at backward point. Tough chance for a flying Paul Stirling. Eight from Conor Olphert's first over. IND - 66/1 (8)

Bowling Change Gareth Delany, leg spinner, on. Three singles and a dot to Sanju Samson. One more. And Samson comes down and plays the last ball past mid-off for a single. Four from the over. IND - 58/1 (7)

Powerplay Over, 50 Up Craig Young continues. Deepak Hooda steps out and launches the first one for a six, into the sightscreen. A single, and Sanju Samson flicks the next for a four to fine leg. Two dots, and another beauty from Samson. Pierces the point for a four. 15 from the over. IND - 54/1 (6)

Hooda Survives Joshua Little continues. A dot, then a lofted drive for a four Deepak Hooda. And LBW given. India take the review. Looks out. But the ball pitched outside leg, by half. Hooda survives. Reinvigorating drive for a four, down the ground. A mixed-up off the last ball. No damage done, though. Nine runs from the over. IND - 39/1 (5)

Samson Drive Craig Young, playing his 50th T20I, gets his first over and a front-foot no-ball. Deepak Hooda miscues his attempted pull shot off the free hit and a single to long-on. Sanju Samson produces a beauty of a drive, past cover for a four. Two more singles and nine from the over. IND - 30/1 (4)

Hooda Six Three dots, and a couple past mid-on for Deepak Hooda to open his account. And a six. To backward square leg. A biggie. Eight runs from Mark Adair's second over. IND - 21/1 (3)

Kishan Goes Mark Adair continues. And he strikes. Ishan Kishan walks down and swings. Fine nick, and is caught behind. He goes for 3 off 5. Deepak Hooda is the new man. IND - 13/1 (2.1)

Good Over Joshua Little shares the new ball. A single for Ishan Kishan, to cover. And two dots. Sanju Samson pulls the next for a four, to long-on. Left-arm pacer ends the over well, with two more dots. Five from it. IND - 13/0 (2)

Samson 4 Sanju Samson starts with a four, guiding the first to third man. And a single to rotate the strike. Then two more singles. A dot, and one more single to end the over. Eight from it. IND - 8/0 (1)

Ready Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the openers. Mark Adair with the new ball.

Playing XIs Three changes for India. Sanju Samson replaces injured Ruturaj Gaikwad. Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi are in for Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal respectively. India XI : Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik. Ireland are unchanged. Ireland XI : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.

Toss Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bat first against Ireland.

Well... ... no rain! Also, the late prediction is promising. Expect a full 40-over game tonight. Malahide ✅

Weather ✅

Cricket 🔜 pic.twitter.com/oSsfEd4uBd — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 28, 2022