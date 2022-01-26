Happy Republic Day 2022: From Neeraj Chopra To Virat Kohli, Sports Personalities Extend Wishes

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday (January 26). On the occasion, Indian sports personalities took to social media sites to extend their wishes to fellow citizens.

Republic Day 2022 In Pics | More Sports News

PM Narendra Modi wrote to cricket legends Jonty Rhodes of South Africa and Chris Gayle of the West Indies, acknowledging their "profound connection" with India.

Indian sports stars like Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Lovlina Borgohain, Yuvraj Singh, etc took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on Republic Day 2022.

Here is how the Indian stars wished fans on Republic Day 2022:

Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2022

मेरे सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस के अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । 🇮🇳



Wishing all of you a very Happy #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/MQOsIl17Wy — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 26, 2022

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gApwJxEVfE — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 26, 2022

It is truly an honour to be a citizen of this country and see it grow and prosper every day. 🇮🇳 #RepublicDay #ProudIndian #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/9NvvsWMB55 — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) January 26, 2022

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/1Lne7ekMVi — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) January 26, 2022

Greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 73rd #RepublicDay. Our diversity is our beauty and I wish everyone peace, good health and happiness. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/6pedL3jnwc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2022

Today, let us remember the Heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY. — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) January 26, 2022

Sharing something close to my heart - The “𝘙𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘺”.



Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians! 🇮🇳#SportPlayingNation pic.twitter.com/RmeoLdydAY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2022

सारे जहां से अच्छा, हिंदुस्तान हमारा 🇮🇳



Let’s celebrate India and vow to make our country proud through our actions each day.



Forever grateful to those who martyred their lives to protect mother India.



Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDayIndia — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 26, 2022

India, the world's largest democracy, celebrates Republic Day every year on January 26 to mark the adoption of its constitution.