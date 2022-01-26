Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Happy Republic Day 2022: From Neeraj Chopra To Virat Kohli, Sports Personalities Extend Wishes

Here is how the stars of the Indian sports wished fans and fellow citizens on Republic Day 2022:

Happy Republic Day 2022: From Neeraj Chopra To Virat Kohli, Sports Personalities Extend Wishes
Neeraj Chopra, left, and Virat Kohli: Indian sports stars wish fellow citizens on Republic Day. - File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 3:13 pm

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday (January 26). On the occasion, Indian sports personalities took to social media sites to extend their wishes to fellow citizens.

Republic Day 2022 In Pics | More Sports News

PM Narendra Modi wrote to cricket legends Jonty Rhodes of South Africa and Chris Gayle of the West Indies, acknowledging their "profound connection" with India.

Related stories

Happy Republic Day: 26 Indian Athletes To Look Out For In 2022

Happy Republic Day 2022: 26 Indian Athletes Who Made The Country Proud In 2021

Happy Republic Day 2022: Olympians Reveal Power Of Jana Gana Mana, Urge A Culture Of Sports

Indian sports stars like Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Lovlina Borgohain, Yuvraj Singh, etc took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on Republic Day 2022. 

Here is how the Indian stars wished fans on Republic Day 2022:

India, the world's largest democracy, celebrates Republic Day every year on January 26 to mark the adoption of its constitution.

Tags

Sports Republic Day Cricket Football Indian Constitution
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Match 1: Watch Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans Clash

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Match 1: Watch Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans Clash

Santosh Trophy Postponed Due To COVID; AIFF To Review Conditions In February 3rd Week

ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Retains 2nd Spot Among Batters, Rohit Sharma No. 3

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil, Argentina Look To Test Bench Strength

PSL 2022 Preview: Month-long, Six-team Pakistan Super League Starts Thursday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day