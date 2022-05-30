Gujarat Titans Become 7th Team To Win IPL Title – Check Finalists Of All 15 Seasons

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League ended with newbies Gujarat Titans lifting the trophy by defeating inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The winning team Gujarat Titans got a cheque of Rs 20 crore alongside the coveted trophy, while Rajasthan Royals, who finished as runners-up, were presented a cheque of Rs 12.50 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore who lost in the second qualifier to Rajasthan Royals and finished third got a cheque of Rs 7 crore while Lucknow Super Giants, who lost the Eliminator match against RCB, got Rs 6.5 crore for finishing at the fourth position.

Gujarat Titans is the second team to win IPL title on debut after the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in 2008. Overall, Gujarat Titians became the sixth team to win IPL title after Rajasthan Royals 2008), Deccan Chargers (2009), Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021), Kolkata Knight Riders (2012, 2014), Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016).

Mumbai Indians are the only team to win the Indian Premier League title five times, while Chennai Super Kings enjoy a distinction of playing a record nine finals.

THE IPL FINALISTS

Season - Venue - Winners - Runners-up

2008 - Mumbai - Rajasthan Royals - Chennai Super Kings

2009 - Johannesburg - Deccan Chargers - Royal Challengers Bangalore

2010 - Mumbai - Chennai Super Kings - Mumbai Indians

2011 - Bangalore - Chennai Super Kings - Royal Challengers Bangalore

2012 - Bangalore - Kolkata Knight Riders - Chennai Super Kings

2013 - Kolkata - Mumbai Indians - Chennai Super Kings

2014 - Bangalore - Kolkata Knight Riders - Kings XI Punjab

2015 - Kolkata - Mumbai Indians - Chennai Super Kings

2016 - Bangalore - Sunrisers Hyderabad - Royal Challengers Bangalore

2017 - Hyderabad - Mumbai Indians - Rising Pune Supergiant

2018 - Mumbai Chennai Super Kings - Sunrisers Hyderabad

2019 - Hyderabad - Mumbai Indians - Chennai Super Kings

2020 - Dubai - Mumbai Indians - Delhi Capitals

2021 - Dubai - Chennai Super Kings - Kolkata Knight Riders

2022 - Ahmedabad - Gujarat Titans - Rajasthan Royals