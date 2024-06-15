Sports

Euro 2024: Hosts Germany Thump Scotland 5-1 In Clinical Opening Win - In Pics

Germany kick-started the UEFA European Championship 2024 with a morale-boosting 5-1 victory over 10-man Scotland at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (June 15). Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala had the hosts well in control inside 20 minutes, and the 21-year-old duo also became their team's two youngest goal-scorers in Euro history. Kai Havertz converted a penalty, substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored Germany's fourth in the 68th, and Emre Can netted in stoppage time as the hosts recorded their biggest win margin in the Euros.

Euro 2024 Soccer Germany Scotland Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Germany's player celebrate after winning a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

1/10
Germany vs Scotland
Germany vs Scotland Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

2/10
Scotland vs Germany
Scotland vs Germany Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Germany's Emre Can, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

3/10
Euro 2024
Euro 2024 Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

4/10
Euro 2024 Soccer
Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Germany's Kai Havertz, left, celebrates with Germany's Joshua Kimmich on his back, after he scored his side's third goal from the penalty spot during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

5/10
Euro 2024 Soccer Tournament
Euro 2024 Soccer Tournament Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

6/10
Euro 2024 Soccer Championship
Euro 2024 Soccer Championship Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Germany's Florian Wirtz, left, celebrates in front of Scottish fans after he scored the opening goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

7/10
Euro Soccer Tournament
Euro Soccer Tournament Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

German fans wear wigs on the tribune prior a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

8/10
Germanys Niclas Fuellkrug
Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug, center, scores a disallowed goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

9/10
Germanys Pascal Gross
Germany's Pascal Gross Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Germany's Pascal Gross, left, jumps for the ball with Scotland's Ryan Christie during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

10/10
Euro 2024
Euro 2024 Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Scottish fans celebrate their only goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

PHOTOS

