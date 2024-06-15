Sports

Euro 2024: Hosts Germany Thump Scotland 5-1 In Clinical Opening Win - In Pics

Germany kick-started the UEFA European Championship 2024 with a morale-boosting 5-1 victory over 10-man Scotland at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (June 15). Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala had the hosts well in control inside 20 minutes, and the 21-year-old duo also became their team's two youngest goal-scorers in Euro history. Kai Havertz converted a penalty, substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored Germany's fourth in the 68th, and Emre Can netted in stoppage time as the hosts recorded their biggest win margin in the Euros.