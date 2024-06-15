Germany's player celebrate after winning a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Germany's Emre Can, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Germany's Kai Havertz, left, celebrates with Germany's Joshua Kimmich on his back, after he scored his side's third goal from the penalty spot during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Germany's Florian Wirtz, left, celebrates in front of Scottish fans after he scored the opening goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
German fans wear wigs on the tribune prior a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug, center, scores a disallowed goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Germany's Pascal Gross, left, jumps for the ball with Scotland's Ryan Christie during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Scottish fans celebrate their only goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.