Fulham players celebrate and applaud the fans after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London. Fulham won the game 2-1, with late goals by Fulham's Harry Wilson.
Fulham's Harry Wilson celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London.
Brentford's goalkeeper Mark Flekken reacts after conceding a goal scored by Fulham's Harry Wilson, his sides first goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London.
Fulham's Harry Wilson shoots at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London.
Fulham's Reiss Nelson, right defends the ball from Brentford's Mads Roerslev during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London.
Fulham's Raul Jimenez, top right, head the ball towards goal under pressure from Brentford's Ethan Pinnock during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London.
Brentford's goalkeeper Mark Flekken, makes a save from a shot by Fulham's Reiss Nelson, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London.
Fulham's Andreas Pereira, left, vies for the ball with Brentford's Yoane Wissa during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London.
Brentford's Vitaly Janelt, right, celebrates with teammate Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London.
Fulham's Alex Iwobi, left vies for the ball with Brentford's Sepp van den Berg during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London.