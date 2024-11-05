Sports

Premier League: Fulham Beat Brentford - In Pics

Substitute Harry Wilson scored twice in added time as Fulham rallied for a 2-1 home win over Brentford in the Premier League on Monday. Wilson came on in the 82nd minute and equalized in the second minute of injury time by meeting a cross from Adama Traore and, with his back toward the goal, flicking the ball inside the far post. He then netted the winner four minutes later with a stooping header from another cross from Antonee Robinson as Fulham was finally rewarded for its attacking play. Fulham had only been behind for 113 minutes in the league all season and controlled most of the early action, only for Brentford to take the lead in the 24th against the run of play. The win lifts Fulham into ninth place in the league table while Brentford remains in 13th.