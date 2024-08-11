Sports

From Chhatrasaal To The Podium: India’s Olympic Wrestling Medal Streak Continues At Paris Olympics 2024

India's Olympic wrestling journey shines brighter as Aman Sehrawat continues the Chhatrasal tradition with a historic bronze in Paris 2024

Bronze medalist Indias Aman Sehrawat (R) pose for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony
Bronze medalist India's Aman Sehrawat (R) pose for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
info_icon

As 21-year-old Aman Sehrawat faced his Puerto Rican opponent in the wrestling arena, sweating profusely, out of breath and bleeding from a gash on his nose, nothing could stop him from scripting history.

Clinching a bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Haryana wrestler became the youngest-ever Olympic medalist for India and secured the country’s first wrestling medal of the Games, following Vinesh Phogat’s unexpected disqualification from the gold medal match. By recording a stellar 13-5 victory in the 57kg freestyle wrestling category, Sehrawat defeated three-time Pan American medalist Darian Cruz and continued India’s wrestling medal streak at the Olympics.

The first Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal was KD Jadhav, who earned bronze at Helsinki 1952. India’s next wrestling triumph came 56 years later with Sushil Kumar’s bronze at Beijing 2008. Since then, India has won at least one wrestling medal in each of the last five Olympics. Five of the six medalists, including Sehrawat, have come from renowned Chhatrasal Akhada.

In the 2012 London Olympics, Sushil Kumar won silver and Yogeshwar Dutt claimed bronze. The 2016 Rio Olympics saw Sakshi Malik take bronze, the only wrestler not from Chhatrasal. At the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Kumar Dahiya won silver and Bajrang Punia took bronze.

With pictures of Olympic greats who became full-grown wrestlers at the akhada adorning the walls, the stadium motivates young wrestlers to aim high. “My aim is also to win an Olympic medal. If you are from Chhatrasal, you learn from a young age that nothing less than an Olympic medal will do,” Aman Sehrawat had told The Indian Express in April last year.

Chhatrasaal Akhada was founded by former wrestler Satpal Singh, a distinguished competitor who represented India at the Munich 1972 and Moscow 1980 Olympics and won several medals at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Satpal Singh, along with his compatriot Virender Singh, opened the akhada at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium in 1988 with a vision to elevate Indian wrestling.

Aman Sehrawat (right) reacts after winning the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter-final bout against Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov at the Paris Olympics. - Photo: PTI
Wrestling Bronze Medal Bout, Paris Olympics Highlights: Aman Sehrawat Becomes The Youngest Indian To Win An OLY Medal

BY Minal Tomar

The akhada gained prominence when Sushil Kumar won a medal at the 2008 Olympics, winning a medal for India in 42 years. Before Sushil’s achievement, the akhada had around 90 students; by the time of his success, that number had nearly tripled.

When it first started, the akhada didn't even have a mat for training. However, over the years, it has greatly improved and become one of the best stadiums with high-class facilities. Former students and senior wrestlers have returned to donate and support the facility.

Training at Chhatrasaal Akhada begins early, with sessions starting around 4:30 am. The rigorous regime includes warming-up exercises, sprinting, and relaxation periods, followed by practice on the mats. Extreme training methods, including rope climbing, are employed to build strength and endurance. This disciplined approach has helped produce some of India's finest wrestlers.

Outlook spoke to Aman’s coach Lalit Kumar at Chhatrasal stadium following his win on Friday.

"It's pure celebration here at Chhatrasal Stadium," Lalit Kumar told Outlook.

He added, "The wrestlers are dancing to the dhol, celebrating this incredible victory. A decade of hard work has finally paid off. We're overjoyed and can't wait to welcome Aman home on the 13th. I've been training him since he was just 10 years old. He's overcome a lot, and he really deserves this."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  2. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
  3. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  4. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  5. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Harry Kane Backs Dominic Solanke To Succeed At Spurs
  2. Serie A: Napoli Club Director Giovanni Manna Confirms Victor Osimhen's Desire To Leave
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
  4. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  5. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  3. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  2. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  3. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  4. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  5. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Story Of A Humble Life: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya
  2. 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Held While Infiltrating Into India: BSF
  3. Another Encounter Takes Place In J&K's Kishtwar Near Machail Mata Shrine; No Casualties Reported
  4. Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Electrocuted While Playing Cricket; Investigation Underway
  5. BSF Officer's Warm Gesture To Bangladeshi Nationals Is Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  2. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
  3. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
  4. See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months
  5. Fisherman Finds Missing Lego Shark 27 Years After Spill. See The Rare Find
World News
  1. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  2. Ukraine's President Indirectly Confirms Daring Military Incursion Onto Russian Soil
  3. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
  4. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
  5. Ukraine War: 2 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Boy, In Fresh Russian Attacks In Kyiv
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13