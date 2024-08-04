Sports

France Defend Mixed Team Judo Title, Beat Japan To Win Olympic Gold Again - In Pics

Teddy Riner eked out the decisive win as hosts France defended their Olympic title in mixed team judo on Saturday (August 3), defeating Japan in the final for the second consecutive Games. After Riner won his record-equalling third individual gold medal one night earlier, he finished the team competition by trumping Tatsuru Saito by ippon 6:26 into golden score competition. The teams had split the first six fights at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. The bronze medal jointly went to Brazil and South Korea.