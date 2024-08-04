France's Teddy Riner celebrates during the award ceremony of the judo mixed team competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team of France poses for photographers during the award ceremony of the judo mixed team competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team of South Korea poses for photographers during the award ceremony of the judo mixed team competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team of Japan poses for photographers during the award ceremony of the judo mixed team competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team of Brazil poses for photographers during the award ceremony of the judo mixed team competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
France fans cheer holding banners depicting France's athletes during men's +90 kg of the mixed team final match in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
France's Teddy Riner celebrates after defeating Japan's Tatsuru Saito during men's +90 kg of the mixed team final match in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Japan's Sanshiro Murao and France's Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou compete during men's -90 kg of the mixed team final match in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.