Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE F1 Updates: George Russell Leads; Lando Norris Battling Max Verstappen For P2

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Verstappen Vs Norris
Lando Norris is trying to cut the gap on second-placed Max Verstappen, clocking in faster laps as the race draws to the two-thirds mark. George Russell is still in the lead, but appears to be a struggling a bit and could offer Verstappen, and thus even Norris, the chance to overtake him in the laps to come.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Into Lap 30
All the podium contenders have gone for pit stops by now, which enables Russell to regain the lead after hus tyre change and Verstappen returning to second spot. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso is down to 15th and is not having a great evening. He tells the engineer that he wants to be left alone and is heard on radio saying: "If you speak to me every lap, I will disconnect the radio."
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Verstappen On Charge
Max Verstappen makes his pit stop in the 20th lap, which means Norris and Piastri, among others, overtake him for the time being. But the Red Bull driver is really powering on after the break, putting in some really good lap times to jump to sixth as he enters the 24th lap. George Russell still leads, and is yet to pit.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Into Lap 10
George Russell has stretched his lead to a four-and-a-half-second advantage, with Verstappen trying to close the gap and Norris further behind in P3. McLaren teammate Piastri is fourth and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in P5 as of now.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: It's On!
The race gets underway at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. George Russell retains his lead, having started from pole position, in the first two laps. Max Verstappen around two seconds behind him and Lando Norris close behind in third as of now, overtaking teammate Oscar Piastri.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Formation Lap
We are moments away from go time as the drivers embark on the formation lap. This is the time for all teams to finalize their strategies for the race to come, in which the heat and humidity will no doubt play a big role. Remember that this is the first-ever 'heat hazard' F1 race, meaning cooling technology is mandatory for every driver.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Start Time, Streaming
The race begins at 5:30pm IST. The 2025 edition of Singapore Grand Prix will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Verstappen Blames Norris
Verstappen said Norris — who’s second in the standings — was “just cruising” around the track and disrupted a lap that could have been good enough for pole.
“It’s noted, will be remembered as well,” he said.
Verstappen said he would “just move forward” and wouldn’t try to discuss the issue with Norris.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Hamilton Escapes Penalty
Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth, one place ahead of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, after he escaped a potential grid penalty for an incident in practice.
Stewards investigated whether the seven-time champion went too fast under a red flag. They said Hamilton’s driving wasn’t unsafe or against the rules, though “a greater reduction of speed would have been desirable.”
Both Williams drivers will have to start from the back of the grid after they were disqualified for a technical infringement with their rear wings. Alex Albon had placed 12th and Carlos Sainz, Jr. 13th. (AP)