Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE F1 Updates: George Russell Leads; Lando Norris Battling Max Verstappen For P2

F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Singapore GP 2025 saw George Russell surged to a surprise pole position at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as Max Verstappen got the better of his Formula 1 title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying
Mercedes driver George Russell | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of F1 Singapore Grand Prix from the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Mercedes' George Russell starts on pole whereas Max Verstappen will start ahead of his rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Standings leader Piastri qualified third, .366 off Russell’s pace, with his McLaren teammate Norris fifth. Get the live updates from the F1 Singapore Grand Prix from the Marina Bay Street Circuit, right here
LIVE UPDATES

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Verstappen Vs Norris

Lando Norris is trying to cut the gap on second-placed Max Verstappen, clocking in faster laps as the race draws to the two-thirds mark. George Russell is still in the lead, but appears to be a struggling a bit and could offer Verstappen, and thus even Norris, the chance to overtake him in the laps to come.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Into Lap 30

All the podium contenders have gone for pit stops by now, which enables Russell to regain the lead after hus tyre change and Verstappen returning to second spot. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso is down to 15th and is not having a great evening. He tells the engineer that he wants to be left alone and is heard on radio saying: "If you speak to me every lap, I will disconnect the radio."

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Verstappen On Charge

Max Verstappen makes his pit stop in the 20th lap, which means Norris and Piastri, among others, overtake him for the time being. But the Red Bull driver is really powering on after the break, putting in some really good lap times to jump to sixth as he enters the 24th lap. George Russell still leads, and is yet to pit.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Into Lap 10

George Russell has stretched his lead to a four-and-a-half-second advantage, with Verstappen trying to close the gap and Norris further behind in P3. McLaren teammate Piastri is fourth and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in P5 as of now.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: It's On!

The race gets underway at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. George Russell retains his lead, having started from pole position, in the first two laps. Max Verstappen around two seconds behind him and Lando Norris close behind in third as of now, overtaking teammate Oscar Piastri.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Formation Lap

We are moments away from go time as the drivers embark on the formation lap. This is the time for all teams to finalize their strategies for the race to come, in which the heat and humidity will no doubt play a big role. Remember that this is the first-ever 'heat hazard' F1 race, meaning cooling technology is mandatory for every driver.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Start Time, Streaming

The race begins at 5:30pm IST. The 2025 edition of Singapore Grand Prix will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Verstappen Blames Norris

Verstappen said Norris — who’s second in the standings — was “just cruising” around the track and disrupted a lap that could have been good enough for pole.

“It’s noted, will be remembered as well,” he said.

Verstappen said he would “just move forward” and wouldn’t try to discuss the issue with Norris.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Hamilton Escapes Penalty

Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth, one place ahead of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, after he escaped a potential grid penalty for an incident in practice.

Stewards investigated whether the seven-time champion went too fast under a red flag. They said Hamilton’s driving wasn’t unsafe or against the rules, though “a greater reduction of speed would have been desirable.”

Both Williams drivers will have to start from the back of the grid after they were disqualified for a technical infringement with their rear wings. Alex Albon had placed 12th and Carlos Sainz, Jr. 13th. (AP)

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Starting Grid

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Score, Women's ODI WC 2025: Sneh Rana And Deepti Sharma Struggle For Runs | India 167-5 (39)

  2. ICC Women's World Cup: Did IND-W Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Refuse Handshake With PAK-W Skipper Fatima Sana?

  3. Who Is Harjas Singh? Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Smashes Record Triple Century With 35 Sixes

  4. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Top 5 Records For India At The WC

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Govt Over Russia Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan

  3. MSF, SFI Protest After Kerala School Halts Pro-Palestine Mime Performance

  4. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  5. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  3. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  4. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  5. Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra