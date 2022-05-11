Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Former England Batter And Coach Graham Thorpe Admitted To Hospital After Serious Illness

Graham Thorpe left his role in England team’s coaching staff after the Ashes in January. Thorpe has accepted the job of Afghanistan head coach.

Former England Batter And Coach Graham Thorpe Admitted To Hospital After Serious Illness
Graham Thorpe has played 100 Tests for England national cricket team. Twitter (@TheBarmyArmy)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 10:52 am

Former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe has been hospitalized with a serious illness, the country’s players’ union said on Tuesday. The 52-year-old Thorpe left his role in England’s coaching staff after the Ashes in January and has since accepted the job as head coach of Afghanistan. (More Cricket News)

“Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment,” read a statement issued by the Professional Cricketers’ Association at the request of his family.

“His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family.”

Related stories

Ashes Debacle Impact: England Cricket Bosses Sack Graham Thorpe As Assistant Coach

ENG vs IND: Graham Thorpe Feels Playing In High-pressure IPL Has Helped Sam Curran Enormously

England Will Need To Bowl 'Best Ball' Against Virat Kohli And His Indian Teammates: Graham Thorpe

Thorpe played 100 Tests for England, scoring 16 centuries, before retiring in 2005. He started his coaching career in Australia before joining the England and Wales Cricket Board as a batting coach. He was an assistant coach for the men’s team under Trevor Bayliss and Chris Silverwood.

Tags

Sports Graham Thorpe Cricket England National Cricket Team Afghanistan National Cricket Team The Ashes England And Wales Cricket Board Trevor Bayliss Chris Silverwood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read