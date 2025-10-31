Real Madrid: Los Blancos Boss Xabi Alonso Puts End To Vinicius Jr Controversy

Vinicius was replaced in the 72nd minute of Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, though the result was overshadowed by the Brazilian's actions

Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso
  • Xabi Alonso has put an end to the Vinicius Jr alleged spat

  • Vinicius was replaced in the 72nd minute of Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona

  • Madrid return to LaLiga action this Saturday against Valencia

Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Vinicius Junior's Clasico antics have been swept under the rug after an "impeccable" speech to his Real Madrid team-mates. 

Vinicius was replaced in the 72nd minute of Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, though the result was overshadowed by the Brazilian's actions. 

After coming off for Rodrygo, Vinicius reacted furiously about the decision to withdraw him, with reports suggesting a rift in his relationship with Los Blancos boss Alonso. 

It was also suggested that the 25-year-old said he would leave Madrid, but on Wednesday, he issued a public apology for his behaviour. 

Madrid return to LaLiga action this Saturday against Valencia, Alonso insisted that there was no bad blood between him and Vinicius. 

"On Wednesday, we had a meeting with everyone, and Vinicius was impeccable," Alonso told reporters. "He spoke honestly and was very good. For me, it is settled.

"It was a very valuable, very positive statement. He showed his honesty; he spoke from the heart.

"The most important thing is what he said, and I was very satisfied. Since Wednesday, the issue has been closed. No retaliation."

When pressed further on the matter, Alonso added: "I think I have already given enough explanations. I respect that your focus is there. It was closed on Wednesday.

"We are coming from a very good week. What worries me is Valencia. I understand you, but understand me."

Vinicius has played 13 times for Madrid this season in all competitions, featuring from the start 10 times, scoring five goals and assisting four more.

And ahead of facing Valencia, whom Madrid have dropped points in three of their last five LaLiga games against, Alonso is hoping Vinicius can shine once again. 

That is because he has scored nine goals in 12 top-flight appearances against this weekend's opponents, his best tally against a single team in the competition.

"I see him very [Vinicius] focused, with a lot of desire. The other day he played a great game," Alonso said. 

"I think the team and everyone, Vinicius, is focused on the most important thing. Everyone wants to be on the pitch. In approach, it is the same. We want to go in a safe way."

The Madrid boss also explained that despite recent off-field issues, the dressing room remains a positive environment for the LaLiga leaders. 

"Being myself. The most important thing is to be authentic, not to try to impersonate anything," Alonso said of how he is managing the dressing room. 

"Always think about the best for the team. Always have a good relationship, with respect, but knowing that not everyone is the same. You have to have emotional intelligence."

