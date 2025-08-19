Xabi Alonso Backs Franco Mastantuono To Integrate Quickly At Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has backed new signing Franco Mastantuono to "integrate very quickly" ahead of Real Madrid’s LaLiga curtain-raiser against Osasuna on Tuesday.
Los Blancos are preparing to make their 2025-26 bow when they take on Los Rojillos at the Santiago Bernabeu, as they look to make amends for a trophyless 2024-25 campaign.
Mastantuono, who made his debut for Argentina in a World Cup qualifier against Chile in June, had already made 64 appearances and scored 10 goals for River Plate before sealing a move to the Spanish capital.
Madrid have accumulated four new faces during the transfer window, also adding Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen, and Alonso thinks 18-year-old Mastantuono can make an immediate impact.
When asked about his first impressions of Mastantuono, Alonso said: "The first time I spoke to him, I was truly struck by his personality.
"He was still only 17 years old and very self-confident. He wasn't afraid of taking the step to come to Real Madrid.
"You can see his maturity, his desire, his quality. He's going to integrate very quickly into the team.
“He has an incredible left foot. He’s very good and he can play [on Tuesday]. He has the quality, the energy, he's committed defensively, has good momentum and that Argentine competitive spirit. He's good with the final pass. He's at a very good level”.
Mastantuono could be in line to make his competitive debut for Madrid against Osasuna, a club who haven't won at the Bernabeu in more than two decades, with their last victory coming in the form of a 3-0 win in 2004.