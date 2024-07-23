Women's Super League 2024-25: Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea To Launch Title Defence Against Aston Villa

Chelsea will begin their Women's Super League title defence at home to Aston Villa, in what will be Sonia Bompastor's first match in charge. (More Football News)
The Blues claimed a record seventh title on the final day of last season, pipping Manchester City on goal difference, as Emma Hayes signed off in style.
Bompastor's Chelsea welcome Villa to Kingsmeadow on the weekend of September 21-22, and will conclude their campaign at home to Liverpool in May.
City's quest to go one better in 2024-25 starts in familiar surroundings for new signing Vivianne Miedema, who returns to former club Arsenal following her recent move away from the Gunners.
Manchester United face West Ham on the opening weekend with Liverpool hosting Leicester, while newly promoted Crystal Palace will play Tottenham and Everton travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.