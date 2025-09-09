Women's Champions League: Gracie Prior, Manchester City Aiming To Right UWCL Wrongs Under Andree Jeglertz

City finished fourth in the Women's Super League in 2024-25, missing out on a place in Europe's top competition by one point
City failed to win any silverware last season, reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup before losing to United
City are under new management, with Andree Jeglertz, who previously spent two years in charge of Denmark Women
Gracie Prior has outlined Manchester City's ambitions to win "everything possible" this season while also ensuring a return to the Women's Champions League.
The Citizens finished fourth in the Women's Super League in 2024-25, missing out on a place in Europe's top competition by one point to rivals Manchester United.
City failed to win any silverware last season, reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup before losing to United, while also being dumped out of the Champions League in the last eight by Chelsea, who also beat them in the Women's League Cup final.
But their league campaign crumbled from November until March, picking up just four wins in nine WSL games, a run of form that saw former boss Gareth Taylor sacked.
Nick Cushing returned to the club on an interim basis to close out the campaign, but Prior, who made her WSL debut last year, wants City to build on that disappointment.
"Yes, it wasn't the ending we wanted, but obviously we're all really eager to fix that this year, and hopefully we can do a lot better than we did last year," Prior told Stats Perform.
"We want to win everything we can win, really, and make sure we definitely get into the Champions League and just win everything possible."
City are under new management, with Andree Jeglertz, who previously spent two years in charge of Denmark Women, appointed as Taylor's successor back in July.
However, Jeglertz's WSL bow could not have been any more difficult, with City travelling to Stamford Bridge to face champions Chelsea off the back of their domestic treble.
Aggie Beever-Jones and Maika Hamano put Sonia Bompastor's side two goals to the good, with Niamh Charles' 70th-minute own-goal proving to be just a consolation.
But City had their chances, ending the match with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.5 from their 17 shots to Chelsea's 1.3 from their eight attempts at Ayaka Yamashita's net.
And while failing to get off to a winning start, Prior believes Jeglertz will get the best out of City ahead of their first home game of 2025-26 against Brighton this Friday.
"I think he's a really good manager, come in, said everything he wants from us, what he expects, and I really like the style of play he's brought in," Prior added.
"It's different, but I think it'd be really good for the team. He's always helping me, giving me tips and advice, and always helping me where I can improve on."
City have aimed to strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign, with the likes of Jade Rose, Iman Beney, Sydney Lohamann and Eartha Cummings all signing.
Their latest acquisition saw them prize England international Grace Clinton to the Blue side of Manchester, and Prior believes her arrival will improve City's midfield.
"I think they're all really good, settled in really quickly, and it's been really good to play with them. I think they've made an instant impact on the team," Prior added.
"I think she's [Clinton] a great player.
"Watching her play for United, she's a really good player and I think she'll bring the energy and the quality in midfield to help the team, and I'm really excited to play with her."