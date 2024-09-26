Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall has confirmed Leah Williamson will miss Thursday's Women's Champions League second-round tie against Hacken due to concussion protocol. (More Football News)
Williamson did not feature in the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, and is one of three absentees unavailable for the must-win game with Hacken at Meadow Park.
Eidevall also revealed that both Steph Catley and Lina Hurtig will also miss the game against the Swedish side.
The visitors hold a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg, with Tabitha Tindell's goal enough for the victory at the Bravida Arena last week.
"I don't have a timeframe on Leah's injury at the moment. It's guided by our medical team," Eidevall said.
"When I have something more concrete to communicate, I will do that. She sustained the concussion during an incident in training.
"If we don't qualify, I would definitely consider that a failure. We need to get into the groups."