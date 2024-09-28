WSL: Chelsea Manager Sonia Bompastor 'Feels Wiser' As The 100% Record Rolls On After 7-0 Victory At Crystal Palace

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor was in a reflective mood after their 7-0 victory at Crystal Palace ensured they continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League. (More Football News)
The former Champions League winner joined the club in May after leading Lyon to a third successive French title, and has won her first two matches in the English top-flight.
Understandably, having never played or managed in England before taking the job at Chelsea, Bompastor spent a lot of time learning about the league before the move.
"I feel wiser," she told Sky Sports after the match.
"Coming to this league, I've spent a lot of time studying the teams, the managers and the way they play.
"I want a lot of information, the most possible. This league is so competitive and if you don't perform you drop points, so you have to prepare properly."
On the performance itself, the Chelsea manager was delighted to keep their 100% record going in such a dominant fashion, but insists there is still more to come from her side.
"It was a great win, three more points and a good performance, even if the first half was a difficult game," she told BBC Sport.
"It is a work in progress. We still have room for improvements for sure, in possession and out of possession.
"We are only at the beginning of the season, it's only the second game. At the high level, it is about getting results, [but] it still takes time to get the right chemistry.
"I think we are getting there, but there is still a lot of work to be done."
New signing Lucy Bronze scored Chelsea's second of the match shortly after half-time and, alongside Johanna Rytting Kaneryd - who scored in the opening match of the season - has impressed down the right-hand side.
The level of understanding they have developed in a short space of time is something that the manager hopes will start to flourish throughout the squad.
"For sure, coming from pre-season and in the last two games, they have a lot of chemistry," she said.
"It's always good for them to know each other and to get used to each other. They understand the way they want to play together and that is good for us.
"We have different options, but this one is a good one."