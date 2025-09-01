Jack Grealish provided two assists in Everton's 3-2 win over Wolves
Everton secured back-to-back Premier League victories, rising to fifth place
Grealish's four assists lead the Premier League 2025-26 charts
Everton boss David Moyes was full of praise for Jack Grealish, who picked up two more assists in his side's victory over Wolves, following his loan move from Manchester City.
The Toffees scored early on, with Grealish setting up Beto, before Hwang Hee-Chan levelled the scores.
Illiman Ndiaye restored Everton's lead shortly after, before Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall scored his first goal for the club, with Grealish also assisting him. Rodrigo Gomes scored a late consolation for Wolves, but the visitors got the win over the line.
Everton have now recorded back-to-back wins and are up to fifth in the Premier League heading into the first international break.
Since the beginning of last season, only Dwight McNeil (six) has provided more assists for Everton in the Premier League than Grealish (four), despite the latter playing just three matches. His four assists in the competition this term are also the most of any player.
When speaking after the game, Moyes highlighted Grealish's contributions, saying: "It's nothing to do with me, let me tell you, it's all to do with Jack and his own mentality to be better.
"There's a wee bit to prove, I'm sure, I think we all have. I think in life, you've always got something you have to strive to do. And I think Jack wants to show that he's a good player. I think he's showing it at the moment.
"I think some of his football has been really good. The biggest compliment I could probably give him is he's better than I thought he was. You know, he's so good.
"I think what Jack gives us is something just on the edge, which, hopefully, it's on the edge of creativeness and maybe scoring goals."
After winning six consecutive Premier League matches between March and April, Wolves have since failed to win any of their last seven in the competition, losing six of those (D1).
They were without the services of striker Jorgen Strand Larsen on Saturday, with the striker missing out due to a knock, though this fuelled rumours after the club reportedly rejected two bids from Newcastle United for the Norwegian earlier this week.
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was questioned whether he expects the striker to remain at the club after the transfer window closes. In response, he said: "Of course, of course.
"But Jorgen, as I told you before, he got a kick in the Achilles tendon in the game against Bournemouth.
"He tried to help us in the last game, but the level of the inflammation increased and meant that we did an MRI, and he has something there, not serious, but with a big risk if he plays."