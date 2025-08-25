Everton 2-0 Brighton, Premier League: Jack Grealish Wants To Enjoy Playing Football

Grealish, who joined the Toffees on loan earlier in August, had struggled for gametime in recent seasons at Manchester City

Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jack Grealish with Everton team-mate Idrissa Gueye
  • Grealish joined on-loan from Man City to Everton

  • The English forward made his full debut for the Toffees

  • Grealish struggled for minutes under Guardiola

Jack Grealish wants to enjoy his football again as he revelled in an impressive full debut with Everton.

Grealish, who joined the Toffees on loan earlier in August, had struggled for gametime in recent seasons at Manchester City.

Indeed, the 29-year-old played only 715 minutes in the Premier League last season, albeit his 2.9 chances created from open play per 90 demonstrated Grealish's creative qualities.

And they were on show as Grealish teed up both of Everton's goals in the Toffees' 2-0 win over Brighton in their first league game at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

It is just the third time Grealish has recorded at least two assists in a top-flight match (three vs Liverpool in October 2020 and three vs Leeds United in December 2022), while his two assists were as many as across his prior two league campaigns combined.

Grealish could easily have had a third assist when Dwight McNeil swiped at a shot late on, and the England international went off to a standing ovation.

Everton 2-0 Brighton, Premier League: Grealish Stars In Toffees' Flying Start At Hill Dickinson Stadium

BY Stats Perform

And for Grealish, the move to Everton has been all about rediscovering his enjoyment of football.

He told beIN Sports: "It was incredible. Maybe at the start there were a few nerves from people. But I loved every minute of it.

"It’s hard to explain – a lot of people, when they leave City, it’s one of the best clubs in the world, [they have] won four Premier League titles in the past five years, won the Champions League and a lot of cups. I don’t know where people expect you to go.

"But this is a massive club – the history of Everton and what they’ve done over the years. They’ve always been in the Premier League.

"The main thing for me is to enjoy football, enjoy playing every day. Maybe in the past couple of years, I’ve not fallen out of love, but I’ve not enjoyed football as much as I should. My family said it to me a couple of times.

"That’s down to no one – it’s down to myself. But I absolutely love football and I want to have that feeling when you wake up on a matchday and you can’t wait to get out there. That’s how I felt today, hopefully my performance showed that."

Grealish drilled in a superb cross for Iliman Ndiaye, who scored the final goals at Goodison Park last season, to open Everton's account at their new home in the 23rd minute.

James Garner then thumped in a second from a Grealish tee-up early in the second half.

David Moyes said: "Jack was game for it; he didn’t try to shirk anything. He didn’t want off after 60 minutes – no chance. He wants to show he’s the real deal.

"He probably has something to prove. I had something to prove over the years at different times. I think sometimes it gives you that challenge you have to be ready to take it. Hopefully, Jack is."

Hill Dickinson Stadium is the 49th different stadium that Moyes has taken charge of a Premier League match at, with only Arsene Wenger (54) and Alex Ferguson (52) managing a game at more unique venues in the competition.  

With new signings Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry all starting on Sunday, Moyes now wants to see Everton bring in more players who can take the club into their new era. 

“If anything, what we’ve been lacking here is a bit of quality and flair," said Moyes, who is hoping a deal for Southampton's Tyler Dibling will be completed in the coming days.

"We’ve got a brilliant stadium now. The plan is over the next few years to try and build a top team."

Brighton had their chances, with Danny Welbeck seeing a penalty saved by Jordan Pickford, while the Seagulls hit the post twice in the first half.

"Overall we were the better team," said Fabian Hurzeler, whose side finished with 2.46 expected goals to Everton's 1.84.

"But football is about scoring goals and keeping clean sheets. In the final action, the small details, we weren’t at our highest level."

