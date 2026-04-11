West Ham 4-0 Wolves, Premier League: Castellanos Brace Takes Hammers Out Of Relegation Zone
West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos and Valentin Castellanos each scored twice in a 4-0 Premier League home win over fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 11, 2026) that moved them above Tottenham Hotspur and out of the bottom three. The victory, which featured a fifth clean sheet of the season in the league for the Hammers, moved them up to 17th on 32 points, two ahead of Spurs who visit Sunderland later in the weekend. Wolves remain bottom of the standings with 17 points.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE