West Ham 4-0 Wolves, Premier League: Castellanos Brace Takes Hammers Out Of Relegation Zone

West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos and Valentin Castellanos each scored twice in a 4-0 Premier League home win over fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers ​on Saturday (April 11, 2026) that moved them above Tottenham Hotspur and out of ‌the bottom three. The victory, which featured a fifth clean sheet of the season in the league for the Hammers, moved them up to 17th on 32 points, two ahead of Spurs ​who visit Sunderland later in the weekend. Wolves remain bottom of the standings with ​17 points.

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West Ham United vs Wolves premier league soccer-Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Wolves premier league soccer-Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Wolves premier league soccer-Taty Castellanos
West Ham United's Taty Castellanos, bottom right, celebrates scoring with teammates during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Wolves premier league soccer-Taty Castellanos
West Ham United's Taty Castellanos celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Wolves premier league soccer-Taty Castellanos
West Ham United's Taty Castellanos scores their side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Wolves premier league soccer-Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Wolves premier league soccer-Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos, center, scores their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Wolves premier league soccer- Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre battle for the ball during their English Premier League match in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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West Ham United vs Wolves premier league soccer-Tomas Soucek
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
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