Virgil Van Dijk To Play For Netherlands Until 2026 World Cup, Says Manager Ronald Koeman

The Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk, who has earned 74 caps since making his debut for the national team in October 2015, was awarded the captaincy by Koeman in 2018, during the manager's first spell in charge

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk will play for the Netherlands at least until the 2026 World Cup after discussions with Ronald Koeman over his future. (More Football News)

The Liverpool defender, who has earned 74 caps since making his debut for the national team in October 2015, was awarded the captaincy by Koeman in 2018, during the manager's first spell in charge.

He has since led the team through three major tournaments, including two World Cups, with the Netherlands making it to the semi-finals at Euro 2024 before being knocked out by England.

And Koeman revealed he flew to Liverpool to have a face-to-face conversation with Van Dijk to persuade him to appear at the next major finals should they get there.

"I thought it was so important to go to him to see and feel with him: are you going to give it your all for another two years at the highest level and do you still see a future for yourself? And he does," Koeman told reporters.

"And I do the same with him. All doubt is gone, he just goes on.

"He admitted he did not reach the level you would expect from him as a player at the European Championship. As captain, I think he did a great job.

"But perhaps as a result, he put too much energy into others rather than into himself."

Koeman also confirmed that Steven Bergwijn, who sealed a deadline-day move to Al-Ittihad on Monday, is no longer in his plans after his move to the Saudi Pro League.

The forward scored eight goals in 35 appearances for the national team but failed to register a goal involvement at Euro 2024, albeit in just two starts.

Having also struggled at the start of the Eredivisie season for Ajax, making just one substitute appearance before his move, Koeman explained why the 26-year-old is no longer part of his plans.

"The book is basically closed to him. He knows what I think about this," Koeman said.

"When you are 26 [years old], your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make.

"I have never been in that situation, because I could go to Barcelona. He could have stayed at Ajax. That's not bad, is it? You have to respect that choice, but personally, I wouldn't [have moved]."

Koeman clarified why he continued to call up Georginio Wijnaldum, who moved to Al-Ettifaq from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, compared to his staunch approach to Bergwijn.

"Gini had problems at PSG and this was the only opportunity for him to still play," Koeman added.

"In addition, there is a difference in age [Wijnaldum moved aged 33]."

The Netherlands begin their Nations League campaign in League A Group 3 against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday before playing Germany next week.

