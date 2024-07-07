Football

URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Defeat Brazil On Penalties To Seal Semi-Final Spot - In Pics

Uruguay beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the Copa America 2024 semi-final. After being unable to break the defenses, despite Uruguay having 12 shots, it stayed 0-0 at the end of regulation time. However, costly misses from Eder Militao and Douglas Luiz saw Brazil crash out of the tournament.

Copa America 2024 Photo: AP/David Becker

Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte celebrates after defeating Brazil in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.

1/9
Copa America Soccer
Copa America Soccer Photo: AP/David Becker

Fans of Uruguay celebrate after defeating Brazil in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.

2/9
Copa America Soccer Brazil vs Uruguay
Copa America Soccer Brazil vs Uruguay Photo: AP/David Becker

Brazil's Douglas Luiz reacts after his team was defeated by Uruguay in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.

3/9
Copa America Soccer Uruguay Brazil
Copa America Soccer Uruguay Brazil Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte scores the winning goal against Brazil in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.

4/9
Copa America Soccer Brazil Uruguay
Copa America Soccer Brazil Uruguay Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Uruguay's goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stops a shot from Brazil's Eder Militao in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.

5/9
Copa America Soccer Brazil vs Uruguay
Copa America Soccer Brazil vs Uruguay Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Soccer fans watch Brazil play Uruguay in their Copa America quarterfinal match on a screen set up for fans on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

6/9
Copa America Soccer Uruguay vs Brazil
Copa America Soccer Uruguay vs Brazil Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring the winning goal in a penalty shootout against Brazil in a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.

7/9
Brazil vs Uruguay
Brazil vs Uruguay Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Payers of Brazil embrace during a penalty shootout against Uruguay in their Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.

8/9
Uruguay vs Brazil
Uruguay vs Brazil Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Brazil's Douglas Luiz fails a shot in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.

9/9
Football Tournament
Football Tournament Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson fails to stop a penalty by Uruguay's Federico Valverde in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.

