URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Defeat Brazil On Penalties To Seal Semi-Final Spot - In Pics

Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte celebrates after defeating Brazil in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.
Fans of Uruguay celebrate after defeating Brazil in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.
Brazil's Douglas Luiz reacts after his team was defeated by Uruguay in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.
Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte scores the winning goal against Brazil in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.
Uruguay's goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stops a shot from Brazil's Eder Militao in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.
Soccer fans watch Brazil play Uruguay in their Copa America quarterfinal match on a screen set up for fans on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring the winning goal in a penalty shootout against Brazil in a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.
Payers of Brazil embrace during a penalty shootout against Uruguay in their Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.
Brazil's Douglas Luiz fails a shot in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.
Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson fails to stop a penalty by Uruguay's Federico Valverde in a penalty shootout during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas.