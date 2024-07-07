Football

URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Defeat Brazil On Penalties To Seal Semi-Final Spot - In Pics

Uruguay beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the Copa America 2024 semi-final. After being unable to break the defenses, despite Uruguay having 12 shots, it stayed 0-0 at the end of regulation time. However, costly misses from Eder Militao and Douglas Luiz saw Brazil crash out of the tournament.