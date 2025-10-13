USA Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Young USMNT Look To Book Semi-Final Spot

USA Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Morocco U20 Starting XI
Starting XI: Yanis Benchaouch (gk), Smail Bakhty, Ismael Baouf, Naim Byar, Saad El Haddad, Yassine Khalifi, Ali Maamar, Othmane Maamma (c), Gessime Yassine, Yassir Zabiri, Fouad Zahouani
Bench: Ibrahim Gomis (gk), Hakim Mesbahi (gk), Ilias Boumassaoudi, Younel El Bahraoui, Hossam Essadak, Mohammed Hamony, Mahsoub Ilyass, Mohammed Kebdani, Taha Majni, Anas Tajaouart
USA Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: United States U20 Starting XI
Starting XI: Adam Beaudry (gk), Cole Campbell, Matthew Corcoran, Benjamin Cremaschi (c), Zavier Gozo, Ethan Kohler, Nolan Norris, Brooklyn Raines, Niko Tsakiris, Francis Westfield, Joshua Wynder
Bench: Gavin Beavers (gk), Duran Ferree (gk), Reed Baker-Whiting, Luca Bombino, Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb, Taha Habroune, Peyton Miller, Pedro Soma, Marcos Zambrano
USA Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the start of our live blog for the USA U20 vs Morocco U20 match. The action in Chile is set to kick off at 1:30 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.