USA Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Young USMNT Look To Book Semi-Final Spot

United States' Noah Cobb celebrates after scoring the opening goal against South Africa during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E soccer match at El Teniente Stadium in Rancagua, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 quarter-final between United States of America U20 and Morocco U20 at the Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile, on Sunday, October 12, 2025. USA U20 booked their place in the quarter-final with a resounding 3-0 win over Italy, with Inter Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi scoring a brace. Marko Mitrovic’s boys will now look to book their place in the semi-finals for the first time since 1989. Meanwhile, Morocco survived a scare against South Korea to win 2-1, despite conceding a late penalty. The Atlas Cubs will now face their biggest test of the campaign, looking to rely on their set-piece capabilities to inflict damage on their opponents. Follow the live scores and match updates from the USA vs Morocco clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Oct 2025, 12:17:43 am IST USA Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Morocco U20 Starting XI Starting XI: Yanis Benchaouch (gk), Smail Bakhty, Ismael Baouf, Naim Byar, Saad El Haddad, Yassine Khalifi, Ali Maamar, Othmane Maamma (c), Gessime Yassine, Yassir Zabiri, Fouad Zahouani View this post on Instagram A post shared by Équipe du Maroc (@equipedumaroc) Bench: Ibrahim Gomis (gk), Hakim Mesbahi (gk), Ilias Boumassaoudi, Younel El Bahraoui, Hossam Essadak, Mohammed Hamony, Mahsoub Ilyass, Mohammed Kebdani, Taha Majni, Anas Tajaouart

13 Oct 2025, 12:17:17 am IST USA Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: United States U20 Starting XI Starting XI: Adam Beaudry (gk), Cole Campbell, Matthew Corcoran, Benjamin Cremaschi (c), Zavier Gozo, Ethan Kohler, Nolan Norris, Brooklyn Raines, Niko Tsakiris, Francis Westfield, Joshua Wynder Bench: Gavin Beavers (gk), Duran Ferree (gk), Reed Baker-Whiting, Luca Bombino, Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb, Taha Habroune, Peyton Miller, Pedro Soma, Marcos Zambrano