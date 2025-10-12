UAE 2-1 Oman, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Comeback Win Puts Emiratis On Brink Of Maiden WC Appearance

United Arab Emirates came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Oman, courtesy of late goals from Marcus Meloni and Caio Lucas. The UAE now need just a draw against Qatar for qualification

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
United Arab Emirates vs Oman FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Group A fourth round
United Arabi Emirates' Caio Lucas runs with the ball against Oman during the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on October 11, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/omanfa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UAE secured 2-1 win over Oman in FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers

  • Marcus Meloni and Caio Lucas scored for UAE in comeback

  • UAE need a draw against Qatar to qualify for World Cup

The United Arab Emirates secured a 2-1 victory over Oman in the fourth round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers on Saturday, October 11. The decisive match, held at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, has positioned the UAE on the verge of their first finals appearance since 1990, and they now need merely a draw against host Qatar on Tuesday to advance.

Oman took an early lead in the 12th minute against the UAE. Amjad Al Harthi's shot deflected off defender Kouame Autonne at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, giving Oman the advantage.

UAE Mount Comeback To Seal Win

Oman's defence held firm for much of the game. The UAE broke the deadlock in the 76th minute when Marcus Meloni headed in an Ali Saleh cross at the far post, levelling the scores for the Green-White Army.

Seven minutes later, Caio Lucas delivered a cross from the left that eluded everyone, giving the UAE the lead. This sealed the 2-1 win, to the delight of the 5,000 travelling fans, who celebrated the decisive goal.

Oman's defeat ended their chances of directly qualifying for a maiden World Cup – co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico – by winning the three-team Group A. They had earlier endured a goalless draw against Qatar on Wednesday.

Related Content
Related Content

However, Oman can still finish second in Group A, which would let them progress to the fifth round of the AFC Qualifiers.

Iraq's Crucial Group B Victory

In Group B action, Iraq defeated Indonesia 1-0, moving them level on points with Saudi Arabia ahead of their meeting on Tuesday. Former Manchester United youth player Zidane Iqbal scored the only goal in the 76th minute with a low shot from the edge of the area.

Iraq must defeat group leader Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Tuesday to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986. Saudi Arabia has a goal difference advantage, having beaten Indonesia 3-2 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Indonesia cannot qualify following their two losses.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Crown Jewel 2025: Roman Reigns Delivers Unexpected Ashes Teaser - Watch

  2. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Gill, Jaiswal Shatter Records - Unmissable Stats From Day 2

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Tevin Imlach's Football Instinct Averts Dismissal - What Laws Say About Kicking Ball

  4. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt Hits Record Fifth WC Hundred To Lift ENG-W

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 2: Shubman Ton, Jadeja's Scalps Take India Towards Another Early Finish

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  4. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  5. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  2. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

  3. László Krasznahorkai And The Literature of Ruin: When Darkness Becomes Witness

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. Palestinians Begin Returning To Northern Gaza As Israel Announces Ceasefire

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics