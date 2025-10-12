UAE secured 2-1 win over Oman in FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers
Marcus Meloni and Caio Lucas scored for UAE in comeback
UAE need a draw against Qatar to qualify for World Cup
The United Arab Emirates secured a 2-1 victory over Oman in the fourth round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers on Saturday, October 11. The decisive match, held at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, has positioned the UAE on the verge of their first finals appearance since 1990, and they now need merely a draw against host Qatar on Tuesday to advance.
Oman took an early lead in the 12th minute against the UAE. Amjad Al Harthi's shot deflected off defender Kouame Autonne at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, giving Oman the advantage.
UAE Mount Comeback To Seal Win
Oman's defence held firm for much of the game. The UAE broke the deadlock in the 76th minute when Marcus Meloni headed in an Ali Saleh cross at the far post, levelling the scores for the Green-White Army.
Seven minutes later, Caio Lucas delivered a cross from the left that eluded everyone, giving the UAE the lead. This sealed the 2-1 win, to the delight of the 5,000 travelling fans, who celebrated the decisive goal.
Oman's defeat ended their chances of directly qualifying for a maiden World Cup – co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico – by winning the three-team Group A. They had earlier endured a goalless draw against Qatar on Wednesday.
However, Oman can still finish second in Group A, which would let them progress to the fifth round of the AFC Qualifiers.
Iraq's Crucial Group B Victory
In Group B action, Iraq defeated Indonesia 1-0, moving them level on points with Saudi Arabia ahead of their meeting on Tuesday. Former Manchester United youth player Zidane Iqbal scored the only goal in the 76th minute with a low shot from the edge of the area.
Iraq must defeat group leader Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Tuesday to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986. Saudi Arabia has a goal difference advantage, having beaten Indonesia 3-2 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Indonesia cannot qualify following their two losses.
(With AP Inputs)