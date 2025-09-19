UEFA Women's Champions League: Elisabeth Terland's Hat-Trick Sends Manchester United To UWCL Main-Draw

Having trailed 1-0 from the first leg, Marc Skinner's team turned on the style at Leigh Sports Village Stadium to progress 3-1 on aggregate, led by their Norwegian striker

Elisabeth Terland's hat-trick sent Manchester United into the main draw of the Women's Champions League for the very first time after beating Brann 3-0 on Thursday. 

Having trailed 1-0 from the first leg, Marc Skinner's team turned on the style at Leigh Sports Village Stadium to progress 3-1 on aggregate, led by their Norwegian striker. 

The Red Devils hit the front in the eighth minute when Terland capitalised on a mistake in the Brann defence before picking out the top-left corner with a fine curling finish. 

Terland then doubled her and United's tally four minutes later with a powerful header from a corner, with the base of the post denying her a first-half treble just before the break. 

However, she was not to be denied her hat-trick, comfortably slotting beyond visiting goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen one-on-one after racing in behind the Brann defence. 

Real Madrid also confirmed their place in the league phase with a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, clinching a 5-1 win on aggregate at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. 

Naomie Feller opened the scoring in the ninth minute before the hosts doubled their lead 11 minutes before half-time, through striker Signe Bruun. 

Madrid's passage was sealed on the hour by Linda Caicedo, with the Colombian getting on the scoresheet, having earlier set up Bruun with a brilliant solo run from her own half. 

They will be joined by city rivals Atletico Madrid in the first phase of the competition after they needed extra time to beat Hacken 3-2 on aggregate, following a thrilling second leg.

Following a 1-1 first-leg draw, Anna Anvegard's 38th-minute strike appeared set to send Hacken through until Luany scored a penalty in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time. 

Atletico were able to get themselves over the line, with Synne Jensen's strike in the third minute of extra time confirming their spot in Friday's draw. 

Data Debrief: Terland continues to show her importance

Terland has been a crucial player since joining United from Brighton in 2024, filling the void left by Alessia Russo, who joined Arsenal, and her performance today further highlighted how crucial she will be for the Red Devils this season. 

Her performance here capped a strong qualifying campaign, as Terland netted seven goals in United's four matches, including another hat-trick against PSV Eindhoven. 

And Skinner has led his team to a seat at Europe's top table for the first time, with a perfect test of their credentials against the continent's elite coming up in the Women's Super League this weekend, where they take on reigning European champions Arsenal. 

