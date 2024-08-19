Zlatko Dalic has named Luka Modric in Croatia's 24-man squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures next month. (More Football News)
Modric, who has made 178 appearances for his nation, has been picked alongside Manchester City duo Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic to face Portugal and Poland.
Following their group stage exit at Euro 2024, there was speculation about whether the 39-year-old midfielder would continue to play for the national side.
Both Domagoj Vida and Marcelo Brozovic, who starred alongside Modric at recent major tournaments, announced their retirement from international football after the European Championships.
But Dalic confirmed the Real Madrid midfielder is in his plans for their games next month as they look to build towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
"The Nations League will be a good platform for us to create a team that will start qualifying for the 2026 World Cup next year," head coach Dalic said.
"Compared to this year's Euro, we lost two senators, Vida and Brozovic, but we are all happy that the captain is still with us - Luka is our great strength on and off the field."
Modric's goal against Italy at Euro 2024 saw him become the oldest player to ever score at the finals at the age of 38 years and 289 days.
The former Ballon d'Or winner has featured in both of Los Blancos' games this season, coming on as a substitute in both, which included claiming his 27th major honour in Madrid's Super Cup win against Atalanta.