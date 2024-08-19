Football

UEFA Nations League: Luka Modric Selected In Croatia's 24-Man Squad

Luka Modric, who has made 178 appearances for Croatia, has been picked alongside Manchester City duo Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic to face Portugal and Poland

Luka-Modric-croatia-footballer
Luka Modric has been named in Croatia's squad for their upcoming Nations League matches.
info_icon

Zlatko Dalic has named Luka Modric in Croatia's 24-man squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures next month. (More Football News

Modric, who has made 178 appearances for his nation, has been picked alongside Manchester City duo Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic to face Portugal and Poland. 

Following their group stage exit at Euro 2024, there was speculation about whether the 39-year-old midfielder would continue to play for the national side. 

Both Domagoj Vida and Marcelo Brozovic, who starred alongside Modric at recent major tournaments, announced their retirement from international football after the European Championships. 

But Dalic confirmed the Real Madrid midfielder is in his plans for their games next month as they look to build towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. 

"The Nations League will be a good platform for us to create a team that will start qualifying for the 2026 World Cup next year," head coach Dalic said.

"Compared to this year's Euro, we lost two senators, Vida and Brozovic, but we are all happy that the captain is still with us - Luka is our great strength on and off the field."

Modric's goal against Italy at Euro 2024 saw him become the oldest player to ever score at the finals at the age of 38 years and 289 days. 

The former Ballon d'Or winner has featured in both of Los Blancos' games this season, coming on as a substitute in both, which included claiming his 27th major honour in Madrid's Super Cup win against Atalanta. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Have Played Duleep Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar
  2. Australia Vs India Series: Pat Cummins 'Drawing On' Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  3. Women's T20 WC 2024: 'Might Be Wrong' Playing In Bangladesh Amid Protest-Violence, Says Alyssa Healy
  4. West Indies To Rest Andre Russell And Jason Holder For South Africa T20 Series
  5. Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Remaining Rounds, schedule, When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Thierry Henry Steps Down As France U-23 Team's Head Coach After Paris Olympics Silver
  2. UEFA Nations League: Luka Modric Selected In Croatia's 24-Man Squad
  3. 'Time To Say Goodbye': Switzerland Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Bows Out
  4. India 1-0 Bhutan, SAFF Under-20 Championship Group B: IND Win Campaign Opener In Nepal
  5. Liverpool's Diogo Jota Confident Of Thriving In Central Striker Role Under Arne Slot
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Ifs And Buts': BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Opposes Modi Govt’s UPSC Lateral Entry Move
  2. In Photos: Raksha Bandhan Celebrated Across India
  3. PM Modi To Visit Ukraine On August 23, Says MEA
  4. J&K Statehood, Article 370 Restoration Among 12 Guarantees In NC Manifesto For Assembly Polls
  5. Kerala Govt Urges Banks To Write Off Loans Of Wayanad Landslide Victims
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  2. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  3. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  4. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  5. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
World News
  1. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  2. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  3. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  4. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  5. Russia-Ukraine War Latest: Families With Children Told To Flee Pokrovsk
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign