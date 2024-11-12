Football

Nations League: England Lose Eight Big Names In Lee Carsley's Final Squad

The Three Lions take on Greece before returning to Wembley three days later to face the Republic of Ireland, but will be without key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Declan Rice

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from England's Nations League squad
info_icon

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Declan Rice headlined England's latest withdrawals from Lee Carsley's final squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures. (More Football News)

The Three Lions take on Greece this Thursday before returning to Wembley three days later to face the Republic of Ireland, but will be without eight key players for those games.

Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Conor Bradley in the 25th minute of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, though Arne Slot is hopeful the injury is not a serious one.

And his absence will be felt by the Three Lions. Only Mohamed Salah (21) has created more chances for the Reds in the Premier League this term than Alexander-Arnold (20). 

Palmer, who missed training following a challenge from Lisandro Martinez during Chelsea’s draw with Manchester United before playing against Arsenal, is another to drop out. 

This season, Palmer's 12 goal involvements (seven goals, five assists) in the Premier League is only bettered by Liverpool's Salah (14). 

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Rice also miss out, with the latter dealing with a foot injury that forced him to miss the Gunners' Champions League defeat to Inter last week. 

Rice was substituted in the 71st minute of their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, with Saka limping off 10 minutes from time at Stamford Bridge. 

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are also ruled out, with Pep Guardiola expressing his frustration about the latter's inclusion by Carsley after ruling him out of their trip to Brighton.

Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale and Chelsea's Levi Colwill have also withdrawn from the initial 26-man squad. 

It has, however, opened the door for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers to receive his first senior call after impressing under Unai Emery this season. 

Rogers has three goals and three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions for the Villans this term, a total only bettered by Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins (both eight). 

Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite along with the uncapped Tino Livramento and James Trafford have also been added to Carsley's ranks. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Netherlands T20I Tour Of Oman 2024 Guide: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI: All-Round Omarzai, Centurion Gurbaz Help Afghanistan Win Match, Series
  3. Who Is Nahid Rana? Pacer Makes ODI Debut In Sharjah, Bowls Fastest-Ever Delivery By Bangladesh Bowler
  4. Champions Trophy: ICC Demands Response From Pakistan Cricket Board On Hybrid Model - Report
  5. Lanka T10 Super League Player Draft: Check Final Squads Of All Six Teams
Football News
  1. Nations League: England Lose Eight Big Names In Lee Carsley's Final Squad
  2. 'Legend' Ruud Van Nistelrooy Departs Manchester United After Ruben Amorim Arrival
  3. Joao Pereira Replaces Ruben Amorim As Sporting CP Head Coach
  4. Ruben Amorim's Manchester United In-Tray: What Does The New Boss Need To Fix?
  5. Amsterdam Violence: Police Detains Pro-Palestine Protesters After Attacks On Israeli Club Fans
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  2. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
  3. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  5. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  2. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match
  3. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  4. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  5. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'I've Done Nothing', Says Accused Sanjay Roy After Trial Begins In RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder Case
  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indian Oil Refinery In Vadodara; No Casualties
  3. 'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar
  4. Karnataka Minister Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'; Sparks Row
  5. Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign