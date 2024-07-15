Xherdan Shaqiri has retired from international football following the end of Euro 2024, having made 125 appearances in 14 years for Switzerland. (More Football News)
Shaqiri played just twice at the tournament in Germany, featuring for 71 minutes for Murat Yakin's side in their group-stage win over Scotland and quarter-final defeat to England.
The former Liverpool forward, who now plays his football in the MLS with Chicago Fire, scored 32 times for his nation, 10 of which came at major tournaments.
His first appearance in an international tournament came at the 2014 World Cup, scoring the 50th hat-trick in the history of the competition against Honduras, becoming the second Swiss player after Josef Hugi in the 1954 World Cup to do so.
Shaqiri would score one of the most iconic goals in European Championship history two years later, scoring a bicycle kick from outside the box against Poland, a game they would go on to lose on penalties.
24 hours after England's defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, Shaqiri took to Instagram to announce his departure from the international stage.
"Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss national team and unforgettable moments. It's time to say goodbye to the national team," Shaqiri wrote.
"Great memories remain and I say to you all, thank you."