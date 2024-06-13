Football

UEFA Euro 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch European Championship

Don't miss the best football action from the UEFA Euro 2024. Here's your guide to Europe's biggest football tournament, from teams to telecast details

Borussia Dortmund Stadium, UEFA Euro 2024, Albania vs Italy, AP Photo
Borussia Dortmund stadium will host the Euro 2024, Group B match between Italy and Albania. AP Photo
info_icon

The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship, simply known as Euro, kicks off with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in a Group A match at the iconic Allianz Arena, Munich on June 15 (Saturday, 12:30 am IST). The final at Berlin's imposing Olympiastadion is scheduled for July 15. (More Football News)

The month-long football festival, to be held across ten venues in Germany, will witness some of the biggest names and finest talents in the sport like Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, etc. in action.

Here's all you need to know about Europe's biggest football tournament:

What is Euro 2024?

The Euro 2024 is an international football tournament to crown the champions of Europe. It is organised by UEFA, the governing body of football in Europe. The tournament will see 51 matches in total.

How many teams are competing in UEFA Euro 2024?

The UEFA Euro 2024 will see 24 national teams fighting for continental glory. Italy are the defending champions. They beat England on penalties in the 2020 final.

What is the format for UEFA Euro 2024?

The 24 teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group after the end of the group stage will qualify for knockouts, starting with the Round of 16. They will be joined by four third-place teams.

Teams and groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Group stage schedule (IST)

Match Place Date Time
Germany vs Scotland Munich 15-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Hungary vs Switzerland Cologne 15-Jun-24 6:30 PM
Spain vs Croatia Berlin 15-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Italy vs Albania Dortmund 16-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Poland vs Netherlands Hamburg 16-Jun-24 6:30 PM
Slovenia vs Denmark Stuttgart 16-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Serbia vs England Gelsenkirchen 17-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Romania vs Ukraine Munich 17-Jun-24 6:30 PM
Belgium vs Slovakia Frankfurt 17-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Austria vs France Dusseldorf 18-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Turkey vs Georgia Dortmund 18-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Portugal vs Czech Republic Leipzig 19-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Croatia vs Albania Hamburg 19-Jun-24 6:30 PM
Germany vs Hungary Stuttgart 19-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Scotland vs Switzerland Cologne 20-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Slovenia vs Serbia Munich 20-Jun-24 6:30 PM
Denmark vs England Frankfurt 20-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Spain vs Italy Gelsenkirchen 21-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Slovakia vs Ukraine Dusseldorf 21-Jun-24 6:30 PM
Poland vs Austria Berlin 21-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Netherlands vs France Leipzig 22-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Georgia vs Czech Republic Hamburg 22-Jun-24 6:30 PM
Turkey vs Portugal Dortmund 22-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Belgium vs Romania Cologne 23-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Switzerland vs Germany Frankfurt 24-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Scotland vs Hungary Stuttgart 24-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Albania vs Spain Dusseldorf 25-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Croatia vs Italy Leipzig 25-Jun-24 12:30 AM
France vs Poland Dortmund 25-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Netherlands vs Austria Berlin 25-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Denmark vs Serbia Munich 26-Jun-24 12:30 AM
England vs Slovenia Cologne 26-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Slovakia vs Romania Frankfurt 26-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Ukraine vs Belgium Stuttgart 26-Jun-24 9:30 PM
Georgia vs Portugal Gelsenkirchen 27-Jun-24 12:30 AM
Czech Republic vs Turkey Hamburg) 27-Jun-24 12:30 AM

Round of 16 schedule (IST)

Match Place Date Time
2A vs 2B Berlin 29-Jun-24 9:30 PM
1A vs 2C Dortmund 30-Jun-24 12:30 AM
1C vs 3D Gelsenkirchen 30-Jun-24 9:30 PM
1B vs 3A Cologne 01-Jul-24 12:30 AM
2D vs 2E Dusseldorf 01-Jul-24 9:30 PM
1F vs 3A Frankfurt 02-Jul-24 12:30 AM
1E vs 3A Munich 02-Jul-24 9:30 PM
1D vs 2F Leipzig 03-Jul-24 12:30 AM

Quarter-finals schedule (IST)

Match Place Date Time
QF 1 Stuttgart 05-Jul-24 9:30 PM
QF 2 Hamburg 06-Jul-24 12:30 AM
QF 3 Dusseldorf 06-Jul-24 9:30 PM
QF 4 Berlin 07-Jul-24 12:30 AM

Semi-finals are scheduled for July 10 (Munich) and July 11 (Dortmund). The final will be played in Berlin on July 15. All three matches start 12:30 am IST.

TV channels and live streaming platforms

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Pawar's Wife Files Nomination For RS Election
  2. BJP's Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister
  3. Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Present Union Budget By Third Week of July
  4. Mohan Charan Majhi Becomes First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. One Killed, Five Missing As Sikkim Hit By Massive Landslides
Entertainment News
  1. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
  2. Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment
  3. Fardeen Khan Recalls Taking IVF Route After Facing Challenges Having Children
  4. 'Kill' Trailer Review: Lakshya And Raghav Juyal Battle It Out On A Train In This Gory Action Flick
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Concept Artist Sung Choi Accuses Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Of Plagiarism
Sports News
  1. IND Vs USA: Shivam Dube Feels Batting On NY Pitches In T20 World Cup 'Like Ranji Trophy'
  2. Australia Vs Scotland: Why Mitchell Marsh Could Face Ban If AUS Manipulate Score - Explained
  3. UEFA Euro 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch European Championship
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  5. IND Vs USA: Arshdeep Aims To Improve Batting, Training Hard With Rathour Amid T20 World Cup
World News
  1. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  2. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  3. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  4. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  5. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Pawar's Wife Files Nomination For RS Election
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know