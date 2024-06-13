The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship, simply known as Euro, kicks off with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in a Group A match at the iconic Allianz Arena, Munich on June 15 (Saturday, 12:30 am IST). The final at Berlin's imposing Olympiastadion is scheduled for July 15. (More Football News)
The month-long football festival, to be held across ten venues in Germany, will witness some of the biggest names and finest talents in the sport like Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, etc. in action.
Here's all you need to know about Europe's biggest football tournament:
What is Euro 2024?
The Euro 2024 is an international football tournament to crown the champions of Europe. It is organised by UEFA, the governing body of football in Europe. The tournament will see 51 matches in total.
How many teams are competing in UEFA Euro 2024?
The UEFA Euro 2024 will see 24 national teams fighting for continental glory. Italy are the defending champions. They beat England on penalties in the 2020 final.
What is the format for UEFA Euro 2024?
The 24 teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group after the end of the group stage will qualify for knockouts, starting with the Round of 16. They will be joined by four third-place teams.
Teams and groups
: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic
Group stage schedule (IST)
|Match
|Place
|Date
|Time
|Germany vs Scotland
|Munich
|15-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Hungary vs Switzerland
|Cologne
|15-Jun-24
|6:30 PM
|Spain vs Croatia
|Berlin
|15-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Italy vs Albania
|Dortmund
|16-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Poland vs Netherlands
|Hamburg
|16-Jun-24
|6:30 PM
|Slovenia vs Denmark
|Stuttgart
|16-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Serbia vs England
|Gelsenkirchen
|17-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Romania vs Ukraine
|Munich
|17-Jun-24
|6:30 PM
|Belgium vs Slovakia
|Frankfurt
|17-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Austria vs France
|Dusseldorf
|18-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Turkey vs Georgia
|Dortmund
|18-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Portugal vs Czech Republic
|Leipzig
|19-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Croatia vs Albania
|Hamburg
|19-Jun-24
|6:30 PM
|Germany vs Hungary
|Stuttgart
|19-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Scotland vs Switzerland
|Cologne
|20-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Slovenia vs Serbia
|Munich
|20-Jun-24
|6:30 PM
|Denmark vs England
|Frankfurt
|20-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Spain vs Italy
|Gelsenkirchen
|21-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Slovakia vs Ukraine
|Dusseldorf
|21-Jun-24
|6:30 PM
|Poland vs Austria
|Berlin
|21-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Netherlands vs France
|Leipzig
|22-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Georgia vs Czech Republic
|Hamburg
|22-Jun-24
|6:30 PM
|Turkey vs Portugal
|Dortmund
|22-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Belgium vs Romania
|Cologne
|23-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Switzerland vs Germany
|Frankfurt
|24-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Scotland vs Hungary
|Stuttgart
|24-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Albania vs Spain
|Dusseldorf
|25-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Croatia vs Italy
|Leipzig
|25-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|France vs Poland
|Dortmund
|25-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Netherlands vs Austria
|Berlin
|25-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Denmark vs Serbia
|Munich
|26-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|England vs Slovenia
|Cologne
|26-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Slovakia vs Romania
|Frankfurt
|26-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Ukraine vs Belgium
|Stuttgart
|26-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|Georgia vs Portugal
|Gelsenkirchen
|27-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|Czech Republic vs Turkey
|Hamburg)
|27-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
Round of 16 schedule (IST)
|Match
|Place
|Date
|Time
|2A vs 2B
|Berlin
|29-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|1A vs 2C
|Dortmund
|30-Jun-24
|12:30 AM
|1C vs 3D
|Gelsenkirchen
|30-Jun-24
|9:30 PM
|1B vs 3A
|Cologne
|01-Jul-24
|12:30 AM
|2D vs 2E
|Dusseldorf
|01-Jul-24
|9:30 PM
|1F vs 3A
|Frankfurt
|02-Jul-24
|12:30 AM
|1E vs 3A
|Munich
|02-Jul-24
|9:30 PM
|1D vs 2F
|Leipzig
|03-Jul-24
|12:30 AM
Quarter-finals schedule (IST)
|Match
|Place
|Date
|Time
|QF 1
|Stuttgart
|05-Jul-24
|9:30 PM
|QF 2
|Hamburg
|06-Jul-24
|12:30 AM
|QF 3
|Dusseldorf
|06-Jul-24
|9:30 PM
|QF 4
|Berlin
|07-Jul-24
|12:30 AM
Semi-finals are scheduled for July 10 (Munich) and July 11 (Dortmund). The final will be played in Berlin on July 15. All three matches start 12:30 am IST.
TV channels and live streaming platforms
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.