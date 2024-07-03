UEFA Euro 2024: England Midfielder Jude Bellingham Could Miss Quarter-Final Match - Here's Why

England's influential mid-fielder Jude Bellingham scored an important goal for his country in their Round of 16 match against Slovakia to draw the scores level to take the game into Extra Time at the 2024 European Championships in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (More Football News)
Thanks to Bellingham's 'wonder-goal', England won the game in the extra time thanks to Harry Kane's header as England defeated Slovakia 2-1 to book their place in the quarter-final and will meet an in-form Switzerland.
However, Bellingham's participation is in doubt after he was pictured making gestures at the Slovakian bench after his goal in the Round of 16 match.
The Real Madrid star was seen kissing his right hand and moved his private parts which the on-field referee missed out on but the UEFA governing body did not as the look to discipline the 21-year-old.
“A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectorate will conduct a disciplinary investigation into a possible breach of the basic rules of decent conduct by England player Jude Bellingham, alleged to have occurred in the context of this match,” the governing body said.
The former Borussia Dortmund player defended his action on X (formerly Twitter). He posted, "“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight."
However, despite pleading his innocence UEFA's rules state, “Any obscene gesture or offensive or insulting action must be punished with a red card.”
The mid-fielder has been influential for Gareth Southgate at the Euro 2024 with two goals from four matches.