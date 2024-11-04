Football

UEFA Champions League, Matchday 4 Preview: Key Fixtures, Live Streaming, TV Telecast

Matchday 4 will feature Real Madrid taking on AC Milan, the two most successful clubs in Champions League history, battling it out at Santiago Bernabeu

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
real madrid vs barcelona eder militiao ap photo
Eder Militao in action during the El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon

After a flurry of high-scoring games on Matchday 3 and a week dominated by discussions around the Ballon d’Or, the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is back to entertain football fans across the globe. The new format has made the league more interesting, and the team sitting at the top of the table is making headlines. (More Football News)

Aston Villa have been on a golden run in the continental tournament with three wins from their three matches, and are currently at the summit. If they continue this momentum, Unai Emery's Villans should be well on their way to direct qualification for the knockout stage.

What has truly worked in Aston Villa's favour is their rock-solid defence, which hasn’t conceded a single goal so far, along with their star goalkeeper, Emi Martinez, who has stood firm against heavy artillery teams like Bayern Munich.

EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's head coach Ange Postecoglou, left, celebrates with Pedro Porro after the match - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Premier League: Dominic Solanke Nets Brace As Tottenham Thump Aston Villa 4-1 - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Liverpool have also maintained their 100% record with three wins from three games, and defending Premier League champions Manchester City sit in third place, making it three English clubs leading the pack.

Arsenal, another Premier League outfit, are among the nine undefeated teams in this campaign so far. French pair Monaco and Brest are fourth and fifth, respectively, ahead of Bayer Leverkusen (German Bundesliga), Inter Milan (Italy) and Sporting CP (Portugal).

Under the new format, the top eight in the league stage will get a bye to the round of 16. The teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged first-round play-off. The winners will join the top eight. Meanwhile, teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated. And unlike previous editions, they will not enter UEFA Europa League 2024-25.

Matchday 3 also saw two of Spain’s biggest clubs make a statement, indicating that it’s too early to rule them out. Real Madrid came from behind against Dortmund, propelled by a Vinicius Jr. hat-trick, to win 5-2.

Meanwhile, another Brazilian, Rafinha, was the hat-trick hero for Barcelona, helping the Catalan giants dominate Bayern Munich in a 4-1 victory. While these victories signify a shift in momentum for both clubs, direct qualification spots continue to elude the La Liga heavyweights.

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, challenges for the ball with Espanyol's Sergi Gomez - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Dani Olmo Bags Brace In Barcelona's 3-1 Victory Over Espanyol, Extending League Lead - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

On the other hand, one of the perennial favourites in the Champions League, Bayern Munich, have been struggling for form in this championship. The 4-1 loss to Barcelona further reaffirmed the fact that Vincent Kompany’s Bavarians are not going to have an easy path through the league phase. Currently, the six-time champions are in 23rd place on the points table and need a turnaround soon to have a chance for direct qualification to the knockout phase.

As Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 kicks off on November 5 (IST), one of the more interesting encounters to watch will be Real Madrid versus AC Milan, the two most successful clubs in Champions League history, battling it out at Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos, feeling hard done by their Ballon d’Or snub, will face Milan, who are not in their best form, sitting seventh in their domestic league and 25th in the Champions League table. A win is crucial for both teams: one seeking a direct qualification spot and the other looking to escape the elimination zone.

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen will also be an important clash on the evening, as Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield as a coach with a team that hasn’t been at its scintillating best in the Bundesliga. Liverpool, currently at the top of the domestic league in England, will carry momentum from their weekend win into the match.

It will also be interesting to see how Sporting CP fare against Pep Guardiola’s men, who are looking to make amends for their stutter over the weekend.

Aston Villa will aim to maintain their top spot with a win against Club Brugge, but they will need to pick themselves up after a 4-1 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur, where their much-revered defensive line looked out of sorts.

UEFA Champions League, Matchday 4: Live Streaming, TV Telecast Details

What are the key matches to watch out for?

As we reach the halfway point of the league phase, some of the interesting matches to watch out for will be Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen on October 6 at 1:30 AM IST, live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi).

On the same night and time, Real Madrid face AC Milan and it will be live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD. Aston Villa and Manchester City will also be in action on the same day as they go up against Club Brugge (vs. Aston Villa – live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD from 11:15 PM IST) and Sporting CP (Vs. Manchester City – live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD from 1:30 AM IST), respectively.

Which TV channels will telecast UEFA Champions League in India?

UEFA Champions League will be live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD; Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD; Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi).

Where can I stream UEFA Champions League in India?

Watch the live stream on the Sony LIV app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Bat First - Check Playing 11s
  2. Assam Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  3. Haryana Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: AUS Clinch Nail-Biting 2-Wicket Victory Over PAK - In Pics
  5. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Former Cricketers Weigh In On Ranji Trophy 'Intent' Debate
Football News
  1. La Liga: Ancelotti Furious That Teams Have Been Made To Play On Despite Flash Floods
  2. Dortmund Vs Sturm Graz, Champions League: Injury Problems Mount For BVB
  3. UEFA Champions League, Matchday 4 Preview: Key Fixtures, Live Streaming, TV Telecast
  4. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: JFC 1-5 CFC At Full-time
  5. Jamshedpur FC 1-5 Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Marina Machans Crush Clueless Red Miners
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  2. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  3. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  4. Canada Temple Attack: PM Modi Condemns Attack; India Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  2. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  3. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  4. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  5. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  2. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  3. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
  4. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs