Football

Premier League: Dominic Solanke Nets Brace As Tottenham Thump Aston Villa 4-1 - In Pics

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 at home on Sunday (November 3, 2024). The forward struck two goals in the space of four second-half minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Villa had led at the break. Solanke scored in the 75th and 79th as Spurs produced a stunning second-half performance to follow up their victory against Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday. Morgan Rogers had given Champions League-chasing Villa the lead in the 32nd minute, but Brennan Johnson levelled the game four minutes after the break.