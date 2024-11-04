Football

Premier League: Dominic Solanke Nets Brace As Tottenham Thump Aston Villa 4-1 - In Pics

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 at home on Sunday (November 3, 2024). The forward struck two goals in the space of four second-half minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Villa had led at the break. Solanke scored in the 75th and 79th as Spurs produced a stunning second-half performance to follow up their victory against Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday. Morgan Rogers had given Champions League-chasing Villa the lead in the 32nd minute, but Brennan Johnson levelled the game four minutes after the break.

English Premier League soccer Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa photo_Ange Postecoglou
EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's head coach Ange Postecoglou, left, celebrates with Pedro Porro after the match | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Tottenham's head coach Ange Postecoglou, left, celebrates with Pedro Porro after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

2/10
English Premier League soccer Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa photo gallery_James Maddison
EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's James Maddison, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tottenham's James Maddison, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

3/10
English Premier League soccer Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa photo gallery
EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's James Maddison, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tottenham's James Maddison, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

4/10
English Premier League soccer Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa photo gallery_Archie Gray
EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's Archie Gray, left, and Aston Villa's Amadou Onana challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tottenham's Archie Gray, left, and Aston Villa's Amadou Onana challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

5/10
English Premier League soccer Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa photo gallery_Dominic Solanke
EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

6/10
English Premier League soccer Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa photo gallery_Dominic Solanke
EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, second from left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

7/10
English Premier League soccer Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa photo gallery_Ollie Watkins
EPL 2024-25: Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, left, and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, left, and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

8/10
English Premier League soccer Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa photo gallery_Brennan Johnson
EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

9/10
English Premier League soccer Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa photo gallery_Jacob Ramsey
EPL 2024-25: Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, left, and Tottenham's Pedro Porro challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, left, and Tottenham's Pedro Porro challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

10/10
English Premier League soccer Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa photo gallery_Morgan Rogers
EPL 2024-25: Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

