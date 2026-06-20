Miguel Almiron Red Card Explained: Why Paraguay Midfielder Was Dismissed Against Turkey During FIFA World Cup Clash

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Find out why Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron received a controversial red card against Turkey and became the first player punished under FIFA's new rule

Miguel Almiron Red Card Explained: Why Paraguay Midfielder Was Dismissed
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron reacts after he received a red card during the World Cup Group D soccer match against Turke in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Friday, June 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Summary of this article

  • Miguel Almiron became the first player sent off under FIFA World Cup 2026's new mouth-covering rule

  • Paraguay played the entire second half with 10 men after Almirón's stoppage-time red card

  • Galarza's 64-second goal secured a 1-0 win and eliminated Turkey from the tournament

The Turkey vs Paraguay clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered one of the tournament’s most dramatic moments, with Miguel Almiron finding himself at the center of a controversial incident that changed the course of the game.

Paraguay had taken an early lead through Galarza’s record-breaking strike and appeared in control despite Turkey dominating possession. However, tensions rose late in the first half when an exchange between Almiron and Turkish defender Mert Muldur caught the attention of match officials. What followed was a historic decision that left Paraguay with 10 men and sparked debate across the football world.

Why Was Miguel Almiron shown A Red Card During Paraguay Vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

Almiron became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to be sent off under a newly introduced tournament regulation concerning confrontational behavior. The incident occurred during first-half stoppage time after a foul near midfield led to a heated exchange between the Paraguay midfielder and Muldur.

During the confrontation, Almiron appeared to cover his mouth while speaking to his opponent. Turkish players immediately alerted referee Ivan Barton, who reviewed the incident before issuing a straight red card. Under the new World Cup rule, players are prohibited from covering their mouths with their hands, arms, or shirts during confrontational situations, as officials believe it can be used to conceal abusive or inappropriate language.

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The regulation was introduced ahead of the 2026 tournament as part of FIFA’s efforts to improve transparency and player conduct on the pitch. While covering the mouth during friendly interactions remains permissible, doing so during disputes can now result in severe punishment if officials deem the action worthy of disciplinary action.

Turkey Knocked Out Despite Numerical Advantage

Although Paraguay were reduced to 10 men before halftime, Turkey failed to capitalize on the extra player. The Crescent-Stars controlled possession for long stretches and pushed forward relentlessly in the second half but struggled to create clear-cut chances against a resilient Paraguayan defense.

Galarza’s goal after just 64 seconds ultimately proved decisive as La Albirroja held firm under immense pressure. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill and Paraguay’s backline produced a disciplined defensive display to preserve the lead until the final whistle.

The 1-0 victory kept Paraguay’s knockout hopes alive and set up a decisive final group-stage encounter against Australia, while Turkey’s second consecutive defeat confirmed their elimination from the tournament.

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