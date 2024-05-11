Football

Treble-chasing Leverkusen Offer Fans Free Tattoos To Commemorate Stunning Season

They will face second-tier Kaiserslautern in the showpiece game on May 25, three days after they take on Atalanta in the Europa League final

Bayer Leverkusen are on course to win an unbeaten treble
info_icon

Treble-chasing Bayer Leverkusen are offering supporters free tattoos to commemorate their Bundesliga-winning season and record-breaking unbeaten run. (More Football News)

Xabi Alonso's team, undefeated across all competitions this season, reached the Europa League final with a 2-2 comeback draw against Roma on Thursday, sealing a 4-2 aggregate win.

That result also stretched their unbeaten run this season to 49 matches across all competitions, surpassing Benfica's long-standing European record of 48, set between 1963 and 1965.

Xabi Alonso celebrates Bayer Leverkusen's semi-final triumph - null
Bayer Leverkusen Deserve Treble, Says Xabi Alonso After Roma Late Show

BY Stats Perform

"A special action at the end of a special season. Bayer 04 are offering fans, until the end of the season, the opportunity to choose one of many Bayer 04 tattoos for free," the club said in a statement.

"Book your appointment now to eternalise this unique season on your skin."

Having sealed their first ever Bundesliga title, Leverkusen are also through to the DFB-Pokal final.

They will face second-tier Kaiserslautern in that showpiece game on May 25, three days after they take on Atalanta in the Europa League final.

