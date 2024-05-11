Treble-chasing Leverkusen Offer Fans Free Tattoos To Commemorate Stunning Season

Treble-chasing Bayer Leverkusen are offering supporters free tattoos to commemorate their Bundesliga-winning season and record-breaking unbeaten run. (More Football News)
Xabi Alonso's team, undefeated across all competitions this season, reached the Europa League final with a 2-2 comeback draw against Roma on Thursday, sealing a 4-2 aggregate win.
That result also stretched their unbeaten run this season to 49 matches across all competitions, surpassing Benfica's long-standing European record of 48, set between 1963 and 1965.
"A special action at the end of a special season. Bayer 04 are offering fans, until the end of the season, the opportunity to choose one of many Bayer 04 tattoos for free," the club said in a statement.
Advertisement
"Book your appointment now to eternalise this unique season on your skin."
Having sealed their first ever Bundesliga title, Leverkusen are also through to the DFB-Pokal final.
They will face second-tier Kaiserslautern in that showpiece game on May 25, three days after they take on Atalanta in the Europa League final.