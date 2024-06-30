Switzerland's Fabian Schar (22) and teammates celebrate after a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Italy's Gianluca Scamacca, centre, reacts at the end of a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany. Switzerland won the game 2-0.
Switzerland players celebrate after a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Italy's Gianluca Scamacca shoots on goal during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Switzerland's Ruben Vargas after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Italy's Federico Chiesa, left, is defended by Switzerland's Michel Aebischer during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fails to safe a shot on goal by Switzerland's Ruben Vargas during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Switzerland's Remo Freuler celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Switzerland's Remo Freuler, right, shoots and scores past Italy's Gianluca Mancini during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
The ball deflects off Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo's face next to Switzerland's Ruben Vargas during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.