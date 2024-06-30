Football

Euro 2024: Switzerland Beat Italy As Reigning Champs Make A Tame Exit - In Pics

Defending champion Italy crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Switzerland 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday. Goals in each half from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas gave the Swiss their first win over their southern neighbor for 31 years and set up a quarterfinal against England or Slovakia in Düsseldorf on July 6. Italy’s elimination means the titleholder has gone out in the last 16 for the third successive Euro after Portugal in 2021 and Spain in 2016. Switzerland hadn’t beaten Italy since 1993, and notched only a ninth win from 62 attempts.