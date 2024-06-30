Football

Euro 2024: Switzerland Beat Italy As Reigning Champs Make A Tame Exit - In Pics

Defending champion Italy crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Switzerland 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday. Goals in each half from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas gave the Swiss their first win over their southern neighbor for 31 years and set up a quarterfinal against England or Slovakia in Düsseldorf on July 6. Italy’s elimination means the titleholder has gone out in the last 16 for the third successive Euro after Portugal in 2021 and Spain in 2016. Switzerland hadn’t beaten Italy since 1993, and notched only a ninth win from 62 attempts.

UEFA Euro 2024: Switzerland vs Italy | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Switzerland's Fabian Schar (22) and teammates celebrate after a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

2/10
Italys Gianluca Scamacca
Italy's Gianluca Scamacca | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Italy's Gianluca Scamacca, centre, reacts at the end of a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany. Switzerland won the game 2-0.

3/10
Switzerland players celebrate their win against Italy
Switzerland players celebrate their win against Italy | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Switzerland players celebrate after a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

4/10
Italys Gianluca Scamacca shoots on goal
Italy's Gianluca Scamacca shoots on goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Italy's Gianluca Scamacca shoots on goal during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

5/10
Ruben Vargas after scoring Switzerlands second goal
Ruben Vargas after scoring Switzerland's second goal | Photo: Robert Michael/dpa via AP

Switzerland's Ruben Vargas after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

6/10
Federico Chiesa is defended by Michel Aebischer
Federico Chiesa is defended by Michel Aebischer | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Italy's Federico Chiesa, left, is defended by Switzerland's Michel Aebischer during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

7/10
Italys goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fails to safe a shot
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fails to safe a shot | Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fails to safe a shot on goal by Switzerland's Ruben Vargas during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

8/10
Remo Freuler celebrates after scoring Switzerlands opening goal
Remo Freuler celebrates after scoring Switzerland's opening goal | Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber

Switzerland's Remo Freuler celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

9/10
Remo Freuler scores teams first goal against Italy
Remo Freuler scores team's first goal against Italy | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Switzerland's Remo Freuler, right, shoots and scores past Italy's Gianluca Mancini during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

10/10
Giovanni Di Lorenzos and Ruben Vargas
Giovanni Di Lorenzo's and Ruben Vargas | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

The ball deflects off Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo's face next to Switzerland's Ruben Vargas during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

