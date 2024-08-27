Football

Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics

Sven-Goran Eriksson, England’s first overseas manager has died aged 76 after a long battle with cancer. After drawing curtains on his professional career, Eriksson kicked-off his managerial career with Degerfors. As a manager, he won 18 trophies from 1977 to 2001 with clubs in Sweden, Portugal, and Italy. Following brilliant results at club level, he was appointed as the England national team manager that included players like Wayne Rooney, David Beckam, and Steven Gerrard.

Soccer Eriksson Obit: Eriksson the Swedish soccer manager who spent five years as England’s first ever foreign-born coach, has died | Photo: AP/Jon Super, File

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson waves to the crowd after an exhibition soccer match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax Legends at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday March 23, 2024. Eriksson the Swedish soccer manager who spent five years as England’s first ever foreign-born coach, has died. He was 76, it was announced on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

2/8
Soccer Eriksson Obit: Sven-Göran Eriksson was a Swedish football player and manager
Soccer Eriksson Obit: Sven-Göran Eriksson was a Swedish football player and manager | Photo: AP/Jon Super, File

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson loos around before the start of an exhibition soccer match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax Legends at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday March 23, 2024.

3/8
Soccer Eriksson Obit: Englands manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, left and player David Beckham in Manchester, England, June 1, 2006.
Soccer Eriksson Obit: England's manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, left and player David Beckham in Manchester, England, June 1, 2006. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP, File

England's manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, left and player David Beckham are photographed during a training session, in Manchester, England, June 1, 2006.

4/8
Soccer Eriksson Obit: England coach Sven Goran Eriksson and his partner Nancy in London, Sunday March 28, 2004
Soccer Eriksson Obit: England coach Sven Goran Eriksson and his partner Nancy in London, Sunday March 28, 2004 | Photo: AP/Richard Lewis, File

England soccer team coach Sven Goran Eriksson, right, and his partner Nancy get ready for the start of the English Premiership soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United, played at Highbury stadium in London, Sunday March 28, 2004.

5/8
Soccer Eriksson Obit: Sven-Goran Eriksson during a press conference at FA headquarters in London, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2006.
Soccer Eriksson Obit: Sven-Goran Eriksson during a press conference at FA headquarters in London, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2006. | Photo: Andrew Parsons, Pool via AP, File

England soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson smiles during a press conference at Football Association headquarters in London, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2006.

6/8
Soccer Eriksson Obit: England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson during a training session for the World Cup in Buehlertal, Germany, Thursday June 29, 2006.
Soccer Eriksson Obit: England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson during a training session for the World Cup in Buehlertal, Germany, Thursday June 29, 2006. | Photo: AP/Matt Dunham, File

England national soccer team manager Sven-Goran Eriksson kicks a ball during a squad training session for the World Cup at Mittelbergstadion in Buehlertal, Germany, Thursday June 29, 2006.

7/8
Soccer Eriksson Obit: Sven Goran Eriksson gives instructions to players ahead of their World Cup qualifying match against Poland in Manchester, Monday Oct. 10, 2005
Soccer Eriksson Obit: Sven Goran Eriksson gives instructions to players ahead of their World Cup qualifying match against Poland in Manchester, Monday Oct. 10, 2005 | Photo: AP/Jon Super, File

England coach Sven Goran Eriksson, fourth from the left, gives instructions to his players during a training session at Carrington training ground in Manchester, England, Monday Oct. 10, 2005 ahead of their World Cup qualifying soccer match against Poland.

8/8
Soccer Eriksson Obit: Leicesters manager Sven-Goran Eriksson before English FA Cup match against Manchester City in Manchester, England, Tuesday Jan. 18, 2011
Soccer Eriksson Obit: Leicester's manager Sven-Goran Eriksson before English FA Cup match against Manchester City in Manchester, England, Tuesday Jan. 18, 2011 | Photo: AP/Jon Super, File

Leicester's manager Sven-Goran Eriksson looks on before his team's English FA Cup third round replay soccer match against Manchester City in Manchester, England, Tuesday Jan. 18, 2011, file photo.

