Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics

Sven-Goran Eriksson, England’s first overseas manager has died aged 76 after a long battle with cancer. After drawing curtains on his professional career, Eriksson kicked-off his managerial career with Degerfors. As a manager, he won 18 trophies from 1977 to 2001 with clubs in Sweden, Portugal, and Italy. Following brilliant results at club level, he was appointed as the England national team manager that included players like Wayne Rooney, David Beckam, and Steven Gerrard.