Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson waves to the crowd after an exhibition soccer match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax Legends at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday March 23, 2024. Eriksson the Swedish soccer manager who spent five years as England’s first ever foreign-born coach, has died. He was 76, it was announced on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson loos around before the start of an exhibition soccer match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax Legends at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday March 23, 2024.
England's manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, left and player David Beckham are photographed during a training session, in Manchester, England, June 1, 2006.
England soccer team coach Sven Goran Eriksson, right, and his partner Nancy get ready for the start of the English Premiership soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United, played at Highbury stadium in London, Sunday March 28, 2004.
England soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson smiles during a press conference at Football Association headquarters in London, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2006.
England national soccer team manager Sven-Goran Eriksson kicks a ball during a squad training session for the World Cup at Mittelbergstadion in Buehlertal, Germany, Thursday June 29, 2006.
England coach Sven Goran Eriksson, fourth from the left, gives instructions to his players during a training session at Carrington training ground in Manchester, England, Monday Oct. 10, 2005 ahead of their World Cup qualifying soccer match against Poland.
Leicester's manager Sven-Goran Eriksson looks on before his team's English FA Cup third round replay soccer match against Manchester City in Manchester, England, Tuesday Jan. 18, 2011, file photo.