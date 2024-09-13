Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham And Roy Hodgson Honor The Late Manager In Torsby

David Beckham leaves the church after the funeral service of Swedish soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at Fryksände church in Torsby, Sweden, Friday Sept. 13, 2024. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP

David Beckham leaves the church after the funeral service of Swedish soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at Fryksände church in Torsby, Sweden, Friday Sept. 13, 2024. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP