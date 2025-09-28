St. Pauli 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2025-26: Ernest Poku Winner Lifts Visitors To Fourth Place

Bayer Leverkusen secured a 2-1 win against St. Pauli, with Ernest Poku's second-half goal helping the team maintain their unbeaten away streak in the Bundesliga

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2025-26 Ernest Poku
Ernest Poku celebrates his winner for Bayer Leverkusen against St. Pauli in Bundesliga 2025-26.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayer Leverkusen won 2-1 against St. Pauli in Bundesliga 2025-26

  • Ernest Poku scored the winning goal against St. Pauli

  • Leverkusen climbed to fourth in the Bundesliga table

Bayer Leverkusen climbed to fourth place in the Bundesliga table, after Ernest Poku secured a 2-1 victory over St. Pauli.

The substitute's second-half strike settled the contest at Millerntor-Stadion, where Hauke Wahl cancelled out Edmond Tapsoba during the first half.

St. Pauli made the stronger start with Wahl denied on the line, but it was Leverkusen who broke the deadlock in the 25th minute.

Tapsoba was alert to turn in from close range after the hosts failed to deal with Alejandro Grimaldo's free-kick delivery.

Nevertheless, Alexander Blessin's side were level just seven minutes later, when Wahl hooked the ball in after Mark Flekken spilt a corner.

The visitors restored their advantage in the 58th minute when Poku, just on as a substitute, slotted home what proved to be the winner for Kasper Hjulmand's men.

Data Debrief: Tapsoba the unlikely scorer

Leverkusen extended their record-breaking streak of unbeaten away matches in the Bundesliga to 36 matches.

Having made just five attempts on goal — their fewest in a Bundesliga game all season, the visitors took the lead through an unlikely source, with Tapsoba scoring his first goal in the German top flight since finding the net against Bochum in January 2023.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, after losing to Stuttgart last weekend, it is back-to-back defeats for St. Pauli, who are now without a win in their last eight Bundesliga meetings with Leverkusen. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  3. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

  4. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: Morne Morkel Predicts Key Battle Between Abhishek Sharma And Shaheen Afridi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  2. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  3. Ladakh’s Struggle: Land, Identity, Sixth Schedule Demands, And The Fight For Dignity

  4. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  5. Sonam Wangchuk Arrested After Deadly Ladakh Clashes; Internet Snapped In Leh

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  2. Will The Latest US Peace Plan Work?

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  5. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations