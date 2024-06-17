Football

SRB Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Bellingham Makes More History In England's European Championship Opener

Jude Bellingham became the second player to score at the World Cup and European Championship before turning 21, with the opening goal against Serbia at Euro 2024

Bellingham broke the deadlock in Gelsenkirchen
Jude Bellingham became the second player to score at the World Cup and European Championship before turning 21, with the opening goal against Serbia at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The Real Madrid midfielder opened the Three Lions' account in Germany, heading home Bukayo Saka's cross in the 13th minute of the Group C clash.

Bellingham followed in the footsteps of compatriot Michael Owen, who found the net at the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship before turning 21.

Jude Bellingham warming up ahead of facing Serbia - null
SRB Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Bellingham Sets Another Record With England Start

BY Stats Perform

The first European player to make an appearance at three major international tournaments before turning 21, the 20-year-old is also the first Three Lions player to score at both tournaments while playing his club football outside England.

His strike, timed at 12 minutes and 11 seconds, was also the quickest Serbia have conceded at a European Championship, since Frank Arnesen scored seven minutes and five seconds into their match against Denmark in 1984.

