Substitute Mikel Merino headed Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship as they snatched a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time on Friday. Florian Wirtz’s equalizer in the last minute of regulation time sent the intense quarterfinal to extra time. Dani Olmo — who set up Merino’s winner — netted the opener early in the second half. Spain defender Dani Carvajal was sent off late in extra time for a second yellow card and will be suspended for Tuesday’s semifinal against Portugal or France. Fellow defender Robin le Normand will also miss the match after picking up a booking. The result ended the career of Germany’s Toni Kroos.

UEFA Euro 2024 quarter final: Germany vs Spain | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Germany's players clap hands as they acknowledges their supporters at the end of a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

2/11
Spain players celebrate after the quarterfinal match against Germany
Spain players celebrate after the quarterfinal match against Germany | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Spain's Rodri, left, and Lamine Yamal, center, celebrates with teammates after a quarterfinal match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

3/11
Germanys Toni Kroos
Germany's Toni Kroos | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Germany's Toni Kroos walks off the pitch after a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

4/11
Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring Spains second goal
Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring Spain's second goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

5/11
Mikel Merino scores a goal against Germany
Mikel Merino scores a goal against Germany | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Spain's Mikel Merino scores his side's second goal during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

6/11
Florian Wirtz celebrates after scoring Germanys opening goal
Florian Wirtz celebrates after scoring Germany's opening goal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Germany's Florian Wirtz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

7/11
Germanys Florian Wirtz scores against Spain
Germany's Florian Wirtz scores against Spain | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Germany's Florian Wirtz, right, scores his side's first goal during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

8/11
Dani Carvajal and Jamal Musiala vie for the ball
Dani Carvajal and Jamal Musiala vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Spain's Dani Carvajal, left, and Germany's Jamal Musiala vie for the ball during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

9/11
Dani Olmo celebrates scoring Spains first goal
Dani Olmo celebrates scoring Spain's first goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Dani Olmo, right, celebrates with Spain's Alvaro Morata after scoring his sides first goal during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

10/11
Alvaro Morata gestures during a quarter final match against Germany
Alvaro Morata gestures during a quarter final match against Germany | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Alvaro Morata gestures during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

11/11
Spains Pedri walks off the pitch after suffering an injury
Spain's Pedri walks off the pitch after suffering an injury | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Pedri, right, covers his face after suffering an injury during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

