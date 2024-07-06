Football

Euro 2024, 1st QF: ESP Beat GER To Progress To The SFs- In Pics

Substitute Mikel Merino headed Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship as they snatched a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time on Friday. Florian Wirtz’s equalizer in the last minute of regulation time sent the intense quarterfinal to extra time. Dani Olmo — who set up Merino’s winner — netted the opener early in the second half. Spain defender Dani Carvajal was sent off late in extra time for a second yellow card and will be suspended for Tuesday’s semifinal against Portugal or France. Fellow defender Robin le Normand will also miss the match after picking up a booking. The result ended the career of Germany’s Toni Kroos.