Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: FT
And breathe! Spain are into the Nations League final with Portugal after beating France 5-4 in the semifinal in Stuttgart.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Insane Game
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Randal Kolo Muani Scores Late On
My oh my! Nine goals in the game....Randal Kolo Muani header makes it 5-4 on the night! Nail biting in the Spanish camp.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: 5 Mins Added On
Five minutes added on.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: FRA With A Chance
Randal Kolo Muani is teed up by Bradley Barcola but the on-loan Juventus forward hits it in the stands.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Nervy Finish For ESP
Dani Vivian scores into his own net thanks to a Malo Gusto low cross to give Les Bleus some glimmer of hope.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: 10 Mins Left
Theo Hernandez is booked for fouling Lamine Yamal as we head into the final 10 minutes of the game.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Rayan Cherki With A Scorcher
Rayan Cherki, who is linked with a move to Man City, hits a pearler of goal. The French fans at the back applaud the effort.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Mbappe Fluffs His Lines As FRA Let Another Chance Slip
Spain gift Kylian Mbappe to score but it's not his best effort and Unai Simon saves. And amidst that, the Les Bleus bring on Randal Kolo Muani for Ousmane Dembele.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Dembele Hits The Post
France forward Ousmane Dembele hits the post as Les Bleus almost score their second goal of the evening.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Yamal With A Brace
Lamine Yamal! Remember the name.....The 17-year-old gets his second goal of the game as Spain but the game finally to bed with a 5-1 lead on the night.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Substitutions
France: Kalulu, Doue and Olise are replaced by Barcola, Gusto and Cherki
Spain: Williams and Pedri go off as Ruiz and Olmo make way
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Desire Doue Should Score But Hits Wide
Oh my! Desire Doue shot goes agonizingly wide off Spain's goal. France coach Didier Deschamps cannot believe it that the PSG forward did not put that in. Huge letoff!
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Penalty To France Now
Pedro Porro pulls down Kylian Mbappe and Oliver points to the spot. VAR check on. But the decision stands and the French skipper converts it coolly. 1-4!
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: European Champions Humbling FRA
France are all over the shop and their lethargic display has been taken advantage of by Spain as the European Champions add fourth goal of the evening thanks to Pedri. Mike Maignan must be seething with rage.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Penalty!
Wow! France concede a penalty as Adrien Rabiot fouls Lamine Yamal and Michael Oliver turns to the spot! Despite VAR check, the decision stands.
Lamine Yamal sends the French goalie the wrong way as he converts from the spot to give Spain 3-0 lead!
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Les Bleus Find Attack After Attack
A nice interchange between Theo Hernandez and Desire Doue as the former fires in a low cross but Dembele arrives late and another chance goes begging for the French.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Les Bleus Attack
France debutant Pierre Kalulu plays a fine low ball across the six-yard box but no French player is to meet at the end of it.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: 2nd Half Starting Soon
La Roja are 2-0 up in the semi-final and are will take some indomitable effort from France to overturn this deficit.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: HT
France have had few chances but are not able to convert them into goals as Spain go into the first-half break with a 2-0 lead. It's looking Spain vs Portugal in the finals unless Les Bleus turn it around in the second half.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Offside!
The newly signed Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen scores but to his amazement, it is ruled offside. That would have been one goal of the season, if it wasn't ruled offside!
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: ESP Defending Resolutely
Kone finds a pocket of space for Ousmane Dembele as he looks to dink over Unai Simon but the latter produces a good save but it is offside anyways.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: What Can FRA Do?
Didier Deschamps looks worried on the sideline as he sees his side 0-2 down to Spain. The WC runners-up need some bright moments as Dembele brings Simon into action yet again. France need more such moments, if they are to have their say in this game.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Lamine Yamal Gets Booked
Pedro Porro loses the ball and Desire Doue grabs the opportunity as he tries to attack but is fouled by Lamine Yamal. The referee makes no mistake and books him.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: FRA Respond
Finally France call Unai Simon into action as Desire Doue tries to curl one in but Simon is equal to it and keeps the ball out of the net.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: ESP Are 2-0 Up!
Wow! France are reeling and how! Spain are all over the Les Bleus as Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal interchange around the French box. Oyarzabal flicks the ball over the top only for the Arsenal player to run and slam into the bottom corner.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: ESP Nico Williams Scores
GOAAAL!! Nico Williams scores as the European Champions open the scoring. The Athletic Bilbao forward lashes in with his left-foot to give his side the lead and send their fans into delirium.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: ESP Nico Williams Keeps Maingan Busy
Nico Williams is unmarked on the left before getting into the box and taking a shot. Maingan gets down fast and makes a good save.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: ESP On The Backfoot
France are having much of the ball and Spain are sitting deep in their half. Mbappe and Doue are really tormenting the Spanish defenders and the European Champs will need to stop them, if they are to avoid letting in a goal.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Hernandez Hits Crossbar
France are having ample of chances and now Theo Hernandez comes close as his effort hits the crossbar.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: France Should've Scored
Unai Simon to the rescue! A mistake in the middle of the park from Spain allows France to break with Ousmane Dembele as he tees back to Kylian Mbappe, but the French skipper cuts back only for the Spanish goalie to thwart the attack.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Theo Hernandez Shot
France have a shot of their own as Theo Hernandez has a long-range effort that goes wide off the post. Early warning signs from the French.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Marc Cucurella Getting Some Heat
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella receiving some boos from the fans tonight, probably Germans and French.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Away We Go In Stuttgart
And we are off in Stuttgart as Spain and France get things underway. Expect some fireworks tonight, especially the amount of talent at either ends.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Kick-off Soon
The national anthem of France plays first, followed by Spain’s. Kick-off soon.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Doue Vs Yamal
Champions League winner with PSG, Desire Doue starts for France in the semis whereas Lamine Yamal will hog the headlines once again. The battle between these two GenNext talents, will be one to watch out for, tonight!
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Subs Bench
Spain’s substitutes
Raya, Remiro, Cubarsi, Vivian, Morata, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Olmo, Mingueza, Pino, Alex Baena, Grimaldo, Isco, Fermin Lopez, Samu
France’s substitutes:
Samba, Chevalier, Pavard, Digne, Bade, Guendouzi, Tchouameni, Thuram, Kolo Muani, Gusto, Zaire-Emery, Barcola, L Hernandez, Cherki
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Starting XIs Out
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Didier Deschamps, France's Coach
“This Spain team has already shown their quality, and they are the best side in Europe and probably the best in the world. They also may have a few players who are fresher. But still, my team always has the ability to maintain a strong collective and technical rhythm."
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Luis de la Fuente, Spain's Coach
“We have in this tournament the three previous winners of the Nations League, three previous World Cup winners, and a previous Euro winner. So you certainly can’t call it a minor tournament, and we place huge importance upon it.
“We will give it everything, and we want to make history by becoming the first team to win the Nations League twice."
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: What Happened Last Night
Portugal, who won the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2018-19, will face Spain or France in Sunday's final after fighting back for a 2-1 semi-final win in Munich.
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Probable Lineups
Spain Playing XI: Unai Simon, Mingueza, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella, Pedri, Ruiz, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Morata
France Playing XI: Maignan, Gusto, Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Digne, Tchouameni, Kone, Rabiot, Olise, Mbappe, Kolo Muani
Spain Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Head-to-head Details
Matches played: 37
Matches won by Spain: 17
Matches won by France: 13
Draws: 7